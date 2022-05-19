Chitkara University recognised as ‘Institution of Happiness’

Chitkara University was recognised as an ‘Institution of Happiness’ at the Academic Excellence Conclave organised by QS I.GAUGE, the Indian subsidiary of UK-based Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), in Delhi. Union minister of women and child welfare Smriti Irani presented the award to Business School Dean Sandhir Sharma and quality assurance cell and accreditations director Krishna K Mishra.

17 govt drug de-addiction centres inaugurated in Mohali

Mohali Civil surgeon Dr Adarshpal Kaur on Wednesday inaugurated an Outpatient Opioid Assisted Treatment (OOAT) Centre at the Civil Hospital, Phase 6, on Wednesday. As many as 16 similar centres have also been set up at government health centres in Phases 1, 7 and 11, Mundi Kharar, Antala, Basauli, Preet Colony (Zirakpur), Baltana, Gharuan, Mazat, Mullanpur Garibdas, Chandon, Nayangaon, Boothgarh, Palheri and Khizrabad. Drug addiction patients will be treated for free at these facilities from 8 am to 2 pm through the week. Patients need to bring their Aadhaar card or any other identity card for treatment.

Special camps for disability certificates in Mohali from May 20

Mohali Special Unique Disability ID (UDID) camps will be organised in the district for issuing disability certificates. Dr Vikrant Nagra, UDID nodal officer, Mohali, said these special camps will be held at the Mohali Civil Hospital, and Sub-Divisional Hospitals in Kharar and Dera Bassi on May 20, 21, 27 and 28. Specialist doctors will examine the applicant and issue the certificate on the spot. Applicants need to bring their Aadhaar card or any other identity proof to get the certificate.

96 acres freed from encroachments in Kharar

Mohali As part of the state government’s ongoing drive to free panchayat land from illegal occupants, a total of 96 acres of such land was vacated in Kharar on Wednesday. The officials reclaimed the panchayat land in the presence of Kharar MLA Anmol Gagan Mann, and senior officials of the revenue, and the rural development and panchayat departments.

Man held with illicit liquor

Chandigarh Police on Tuesday arrested Virender, 20, of New Indira Colony, Manimajra, with illicit liquor near the government tubewell at the fish market in Shastri Nagar, Manimajra. Authorities recovered two boxes of country-made liquor. A case under Excise Act was registered at the IT Park police station.

Police arrest man with 25 gm heroin

Chandigarh Police’s district crime cell on Tuesday arrested Deepak, 37, of Sector 46, for possessing 25 gm heroin. He was arrested by a police patrolling team near government houses, Sector 52. A case under NDPS Act was registered at the Sector 36 police station.

Man held with knife in Vikas Nagar

Chandigarh Police on Tuesday arrested Krishan Kumar, 23, of Bhid Ghagar village, Chandimandir, Panchkula, for possessing a knife. He was arrested near Vikas Nagar light point. A case under Arms Act was registered at the Mauli Jagran police station.

Intenational Day for Women in Maritime celebrated

Chandigarh Merchant Navy Officers Association on Wednesday celebrated the International Day for Women in Maritime on the theme ‘Training, Visibility, Recognition: Supporting a barrier-free working environment’. The association stressed on the need for a barrier-free working environment for women in the merchant navy based on the principle of gender equality.

Enzyme technology in focus at PU

Chandigarh Panjab University UIET’s department of biotechnology on Wednesday held a workshop on enzyme technology. It was conducted by Shailendra Arya, while the keynote lecture was delivered by Aligarh Muslim University’s Rizwan Hasan Khan. He discusses the structure and functioning of proteins, their characterisation, and techniques used to formulate recombinant proteins for commercial use.