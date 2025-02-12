Menu Explore
Chandigarh: CITCO to upgrade its flagship hotels

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Feb 12, 2025 09:00 AM IST

At Hotel Parkview in Sector 24, the upgrade of the fire alarm and firefighting system is progressing, with a consultant appointed and a field inspection conducted for the detailed design

The engineering wing of the Chandigarh Industrial and Tourism Development Corporation (CITCO) is in the process of upgrading infrastructure at its flagship hotels.

For Hotel Shivalikview in Sector 17, the installation of two 400 KVA DG sets has received technical sanction, and tender preparations are in progress. (HT File Photo)
For Hotel Shivalikview in Sector 17, the installation of two 400 KVA DG sets has received technical sanction, and tender preparations are in progress. (HT File Photo)

At Hotel Mountview in Sector 10, the installation of two 400 KVA diesel generator (DG) sets has been approved, and the tender has been accepted for execution. The repair of the glass capsule lift is underway and will be completed at the earliest. Also, the replacement of two other glass lifts has received administrative approval, with one lift already in the tendering stage. The augmentation of the fire alarm and firefighting system has also been approved, and tenders have been invited for consultant appointments.

For Hotel Shivalikview in Sector 17, the installation of two 400 KVA DG sets has received technical sanction, and tender preparations are in progress. Administrative approval has also been granted for baggage scanners at both the hotels, with the detailed estimate submitted for final clearance.

At Hotel Parkview in Sector 24, the upgrade of the fire alarm and firefighting system is progressing, with a consultant appointed and a field inspection conducted for the detailed design. The installation of an 80 KLD sewage and effluent treatment plant has been approved, and the consultants are finalising the estimate for technical sanction.

