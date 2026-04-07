Chandigarh: City schools, govt buildings get hoax bomb threats again

Panic swept through Chandigarh on Monday morning after several schools, the Punjab and Haryana secretariat and the mayor’s office received bomb threats via an email purportedly sent by an outfit called the Khalistan National Army. Chandigarh police Bomb detection team sarching at Municipal Corporation Office Sector 17 in Chandigarh. (Keshav Singh/ HT)

The mails, however, turned out to be hoax, officials confirmed after an extensive sweep of the premises.

According to sources, the threatening emails were received around 9.21 am, naming several educational institutions including St Stephen’s School, Shivalik Public School, and Ryan International School. The emails also mentioned the mayor’s office and the UT secretariat as potential targets.

The emails reportedly outlined specific timings for the alleged blasts —1.11 pm for schools, 2.11 pm for the mayor’s office, and 3.11 pm for the secretariat. Additionally, a late-night grenade attack threat was issued for the Gandhi Bhawan at Panjab University.

Acting swiftly, authorities evacuated all the schools mentioned in the emails, and carried out intensive search operations while security was tightened at all government buildings.

A senior police official said that all standard operating procedures (SOPs) were strictly followed. “Every location mentioned in the email was thoroughly checked. We are not taking any chances,” the officer stated and later added that no suspicious object or explosive material had been recovered from any of the locations. However, as a precautionary measure, security across the city, especially around schools and key government installations were intensified.