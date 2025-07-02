Chandigarh: Civic body scraps 1.86 crore sapling tender following flak

In response to mounting criticism from city councillors, mayor Harpreet Kaur Babla and residents, the Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) has scrapped its controversial ₹1.86 crore tender floated for purchasing saplings for a citywide plantation campaign. The civic body has instead adopted a cost-effective approach by engaging private banks, Rotary clubs and corporate firms to contribute under their corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives. The move comes after the National Green Tribunal (NGT) directed the Chandigarh administration to plant 5 lakh trees, with 1.5 lakh to be planted by the municipal corporation, as part of efforts to boost the city’s green cover. (HT File)

The move comes after the National Green Tribunal (NGT) directed the Chandigarh administration to plant 5 lakh trees, with 1.5 lakh to be planted by the municipal corporation, as part of efforts to boost the city’s green cover. In June, the MC issued a ₹1.86 crore tender to procure saplings—specifically those over six feet tall—for this campaign.

However, the proposal drew backlash during the recent general house meeting, where councillors questioned the need for such a high-budget tender amid the civic body’s financial crunch. They pointed out that the MC already maintains its nurseries and could also acquire plants from the UT forest department.

“We are struggling to maintain roads and pay staff salaries. There is no need for such expensive purchases when cheaper alternatives exist,” councillors said during the general house meeting on Monday.

Faced with the backlash, the MC withdrew the tender and instead shifted to a sponsorship model similar to the one used during this year’s rose festival, where ₹60 lakh was raised from around 15 sponsors in exchange for advertising space.

Municipal commissioner Amit Kumar said the MC has already secured ₹1.25 crore in support and is continuing to seek more funding from CSR partners.

“The tender was initially floated to purchase saplings with a height of over six feet. The saplings with such height are not available in MC’s nurseries. But, after discussion, we decided to carry out the plantation drive with logistical and financial help from institutional partners. Various banks, clubs and corporate firms have come forward as a part of its ‘corporate social responsibility (CSR)’ initiative. We have already secured support of ₹1.25 crore and we are trying to arrange more fundings”, said municipal commissioner Amit Kumar, during the house meeting on Monday.

The plantation drive, set to begin this week, aims to plant 1.5 lakh trees without any direct spending from the MC. Areas such as the Dadumajra dumping ground are already being targeted under ongoing drives.

To ensure better results, this year’s campaign will include a digital monitoring system. Each sapling will be geotagged, allowing real-time tracking of its location and growth, helping ensure proper maintenance and survival.

As per Chandigarh administration officials, at present, the city’s sapling survival rate ranges between 50% and 60%. Over the past seven years, the city’s green cover has increased by 9%.