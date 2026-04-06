Chandigarh: Class 10 students weigh second attempt as results, re-exam dates close in

With CBSE Class 10 results around the corner, students in UT are already eyeing a second attempt and mathematics is at the top of the list. The basic maths paper, which many opted for expecting an easier ride, has left a lingering unease, with students and teachers questioning whether the difficulty level matched the course’s intent. Under the board’s newly introduced dual-exam system, students can reappear in up to three subjects in a second cycle tentatively scheduled for mid-May, with the better of the two scores counting as final. Under CBSE’s scheme, the better of the two scores is counted as final. (HT File)

Teachers in government schools across the UT had also flagged the mathematics (basic) paper as unexpectedly difficult, with many saying it blurred the intended distinction from the standard version. “Students who opted for the basic paper to avoid the rigour of the standard level found the difficulty comparable,” said Arvind Rana, legal advisor, Chandigarh Teachers Association (CTA). Raising the issue formally with the CBSE, the CTA has also launched an online email drive urging the board to introduce a moderation policy for the basic mathematics paper.

Students said the paper did not align with the purpose of the basic course. “We chose basic, thinking it would be more application based and easier, but it felt almost like the standard paper,” said a Class 10 student.

Pointing to an unusual inversion, teachers had earlier told HT that the standard paper was largely direct, with questions drawn from NCERT, while the basic paper required situational analysis and application. “About 30% of the questions were easy, but the rest were tricky and situation-based,” said Anjana Sharma, mathematics teacher at PM Shri GMSSS, Dhanas. “The standard paper was straight out of the book. Basic required a high competency level,” said Raminder Singh, mathematics teacher at Government Model High School, Sector 38D.

At private schools, reactions were mixed, some students found the paper manageable, others called certain sections lengthy and tricky. Teachers say a number of students are likely to opt for the second attempt, particularly in mathematics and science, with final decisions depending on individual results. Under CBSE’s scheme, the better of the two scores is counted as final. The board has also cautioned schools against levying any unauthorised fees during the registration process for the second examination cycle.