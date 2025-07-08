Chandigarh Co-op bank reserves 85% jobs for residents

In a policy decision aimed at prioritising local employment, the Board of Directors of the Chandigarh State Cooperative Bank Limited has approved an 85% reservation for Chandigarh residents – born or domiciled – in all categories of recruitment be it regular, contract, part-time, and outsourced positions. In addition to the job quota decision, the Board of Directors also approved the bank’s updated loan policy and gave a go-ahead to the upgrade of its Sector 22 branch. (HT File)

The remaining 15% quota will be open to candidates from across the country, with preference to those from neighbouring states such as Punjab and Haryana.

The decision was taken during a board meeting held on Monday under the chairmanship of Satinderpal Singh Sidhu.

Sidhu pointed out that while states like Punjab and Haryana extend employment preference to their residents in government institutions, the youth of Chandigarh are often left out — despite Chandigarh serving as the joint capital of both states. He said, “Chandigarh is treated as a separate entity, and its youth are not prioritised in job opportunities, even by Punjab and Haryana. This step is a corrective measure to ensure fair opportunities for our youngsters.”

He further said the move is in line with practices adopted by other states.

In addition to the job quota decision, the Board of Directors also approved the bank’s updated loan policy and gave a go-ahead to the upgrade of its Sector 22 branch.