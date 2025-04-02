Chandigarh court grants anticipatory bail to Porsche driver in fatal crash case

Porsche driver Sanjeev Baboota, accused in a fatal road accident case, has been granted anticipatory bail by the additional sessions judge, Chandigarh, on Tuesday. The court ruled that his custodial interrogation was not required, making the interim bail order permanent. Granting bail, the Chandigarh court directed Sanjeev Baboota to cooperate with the investigation, appear when summoned, and avoid influencing witnesses. (HT FIle)

“The fact that in the accident, the injured was dragged for a distance and in the accident, the legs of the deceased were amputated do not mean that it is a case when the applicant had knowledge that his act may cause injuries to a person. As per the investigating officer, custodial interrogation of the applicant is not required. No useful purpose will be served by detaining the applicant in custody,” court observed.

The case stems from a tragic accident that took place on March 10 on the Sector 4/9 dividing road in Chandigarh. According to the FIR, Baboota, a resident of Sector 8, Panchkula, was driving his vehicle at high speed when he hit a man on an Activa scooter. The impact reportedly caused the victim to be dragged for some distance, resulting in his legs being amputated. He later succumbed to his injuries.

Following the accident, Baboota was booked under Sections 106(1), 125 (A), 281, and 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Baboota had moved an application, apprehending arrest after Section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) was added to the case.

During the bail hearing, the prosecution, led by public prosecutor Hukam Singh and assisted by the victim’s counsel Deepak Negi, contended that Baboota is an influential individual, and this influence was evident as Section 105 of BNS was only added to the FIR later. The accused had been previously challaned four times for speeding, indicating reckless driving habits.

Baboota had knowledge about his rash and negligent act as the deceased was dragged by him for some distance and his body was cut into pieces and that his act of driving the car at a high speed will cause death of a person.

On the other hand, Baboota’s counsel, Terminder Singh, argued that he was not intoxicated at the time of the accident. His breathalyser test confirmed zero alcohol levels. He often relied on his driver to operate the vehicle, and his past traffic violations might have been committed by his driver rather than him personally.

He contended that the scooterist suddenly came without wearing a helmet. Investigation records, including CCTV footage from various traffic signals, would provide clarity on the speed and movement of the vehicle before the accident.

After reviewing the arguments, the court noted that the accused was not under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident, and he did not flee from the scene.

While granting bail, the court imposed the following conditions on Baboota that he must fully cooperate with the investigation and appear whenever summoned by the investigating officer. He is prohibited from making any direct or indirect inducement, threat, or promise to any witnesses or anyone connected to the case.