Chandigarh: Covid vaccination numbers go down as residents fear infection at sites

Amid rising Covid infections, Chandigarh’s daily vaccination figures are seeing a consistent dip. Health officials feel that residents are avoiding visiting vaccination centres and hospitals, fearing infection at these sites.

On Tuesday, the city recorded only 968 vaccinations even as two weeks ago, on January 4, it had recorded its highest ever single-inoculations with 14,627 getting jabbed.

UT’s director, health services, Dr Suman Singh said, “As cases are going up, people are not willing to visit vaccination centres or hospitals. Over 9,000 people in the city are presently infected and in mandatory isolation. Their family members (even if they are not infected) are in quarantine. However, these people, despite their eligibility, cannot move out and get vaccinated.”

She added that people are now contacting health workers through helpline numbers (see box) and requesting vaccination at home. “We are going to their doorsteps and administering the doses,” she added.

Jittery wait as city close to 100% vaccination

Due to the slow-pace of vaccination drive, UT has already missed its target of fully vaccinating its entire eligible population by December 31, 2021. According to the latest electoral list and central government’s set target, there are around 8.43 lakh adults eligible for vaccination in Chandigarh. For the last four days, the vaccination percentage has been stuck between 98% and 99%.

UT health secretary Yashpal Garg said, “Until Monday, the city had around 91,000 people who had taken the first dose of Covid vaccine, but had not turned up for the second dose even after the completion of the time gap between both doses. We are contacting each one of them are asking them to get vaccinated.”

‘Youngsters enthusiastic, precaution dose evokes dull response’

According to the eligible population projected by the central government, about 72,000 children, aged 15 to 18, are eligible for vaccination in Chandigarh. Since January 3, UT health department has vaccinated 46,869 (65%) children with the first dose while they are expecting to meet their vaccination target by January 26.

However, for the precaution dose, the response has been dull. Since January 10, only 2,325 healthcare workers (9% of the target), 2,055 frontline workers (9%), and 3,578 (23%) comorbid senior citizens (above the age of 60) have taken the precautionary jab in UT.

“Since healthcare workers, frontline workers and co-morbid senior citizens are more vulnerable to catching the infection, they should get vaccinated with the boaster at the earliest,” said Garg.