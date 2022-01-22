Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandigarh: Covid +ve drug peddling accused escapes from GMSH-16, caught again

Arrested with 610gm heroin on Thursday, a 37-year-old woman on Friday escaped from the Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, where she was admitted after testing positive for Covid-19; however, the accused, Poonam, landed back in police net after cops tracked her down to an acquaintance’s house in Sector 56 following a two-hour search
Arrested with 610gm heroin on Thursday, a 37-year-old woman on Friday escaped from the Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, where she was admitted after testing positive for Covid-19.

However, the accused, Poonam, landed back in police net after cops tracked her down to an acquaintance’s house in Sector 56 following a two-hour search.

Popularly known as “Bhabi” in the region’s drug circles, Poonam was arrested, along with her accomplice, Sandeep Khatri, 40, a resident of Narela, Delhi.

While 404.2gm heroin was recovered from Poonam, another 205.9gm heroin was found in Khatri’s possession after their car was intercepted at a naka in Industrial Area, Phase 1.

Following the arrest, Poonam tested positive for Covid-19 and was admitted in the Covid ward on the first floor of GMSH-16.

Around 5am on Friday, while the female constable on duty went to the toilet, Poonam escaped through a window with the help of two tied-up patient robes.

After she was caught from her acquaintance’s house, she was shifted to the police hospital in Sector 26 for quarantine. Meanwhile, Khatri was sent to judicial custody by a court on Friday.

Police have registered another case under Sections 224 (resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease danger­ous to life), 271 (disobedience to quarantine rule) and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code, along with Section 51 of the Disaster Management Act, against Poonam at the Sector 17 police station.

