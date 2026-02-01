Chandigarh: CTU sub-inspector among 2 held for ₹13-lakh theft at cash branch

A sub-inspector of Chandigarh Transport Undertaking (CTU) and his aide have been arrested in connection with the theft of ₹13.13 lakh from CTU’s cash branch at the inter-state bus terminal (ISBT) in Sector 17. Identified as Ved Pal Singh (49) of Sector 27-C in Chandigarh, the key accused is a former bus conductor who used his knowledge regarding the cash handling system in the office to commit the crime in association with his nephew — Prashant (30) of Mandora village in Haryana’s Sonepat, police said. Out of the stolen cash, ₹13.08 lakh has been seized. The key accused is a former bus conductor who used his knowledge regarding the cash handling system in the office to commit the crime in association with his nephew . (HT File)

The Chandigarh crime branch said Ved Pal, wearing a police uniform and a monkey cap, misled the on-duty security guard and entered the cash branch of the CTU at 3 am on January 27. Prashant waited outside in a car.

Ved Pal, after deceiving the security guard, confined him in the record room and stole the cash from the locker before fleeing, investigators said. The stolen money was later shared by the two accused. Ved was arrested on January 28. During interrogation, he narrated the entire episode following which Prashant was also arrested.

The police further stated that the main accused had worked as a conductor at the CTU cash branch between July 2022 and October 2024 so he had a detailed knowledge of the cash handling system, locker keys and staff movement.

According to cops, Ved was found in possession of ₹10,05,800 along with the police uniform, shoes, a jacket, locker keys and the car (CH01CG2865) used in the crime, while Prashant, who works with a bank as financier in Sonepat, had ₹3,03,100 recovered from him.

The police also stated that both were being interrogated to ascertain if more persons were involved in the crime and if similar offences were committed earlier.

Sections 305(e), 317(2) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) have been slapped against them.