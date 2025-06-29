Chandigarh: Cyber crooks swipe off 25 crore in 6 months

City residents lost approximately ₹25 crore to online frauds between January 1 and June 25, 2025, data from the cyber crime unit revealed. This is a nearly seven-fold rise in the losses suffered during the corresponding period last year, which stood at ₹3.39 crore. In 2024, ₹ 4.64 crore was held (frozen before criminals could lay their hands on it) and just ₹ 2.06 lakh was refunded. (HT Photo)

As many as 3,927 cybercrime complaints have been received so far this year but against this, only 70 FIRs have been registered and 69 accused arrested. Explaining the gap between complaints and FIRs, cyber police officials say that an FIR is not always necessary for recovery of funds, and many complainants choose not to pursue formal registration once their money is successfully recovered.

“Several victims withdraw their request for FIR once their funds are traced or held by the cyber team. FIR is not mandatory for initiating the refund process,” a senior officer said.

Recovery: A grim picture

Despite holding or freezing ₹5.33 crore in suspicious accounts this year, only ₹17.14 lakh —less than 1% — has been refunded to victims so far.

In 2024, ₹4.64 crore was held (frozen before criminals could lay their hands on it) and just ₹2.06 lakh was refunded.

A senior cyber official explained, “Even if we freeze the amount, the refund process requires due legal verification and bank approvals, which can be slow. Also, once the money is routed through multiple accounts or crypto wallets, tracing becomes tougher.”

If targeted, report promptly

Cyber officials explain that victims of financial fraud can seek immediate assistance by calling the 1930 helpline, which is specifically dedicated to reporting cyber financial frauds. Once a complaint is received, a team of trained operators collects key transaction details—such as account numbers, transaction IDs, and amounts—and enters them into the Citizen Financial Cyber Fraud Reporting and Management System (CFCFRMS).

From there, the case is escalated to nodal bank officers, who trace the flow of the suspected crime proceeds. If the transaction appears suspicious or has been reported multiple times from different locations, authorities can place a hold or, in some cases, freeze the entire amount.

However, officials caution that this mechanism is time-sensitive. The chances of recovery are highest within the first one to two hours of the fraudulent transaction. “Sometimes we’re lucky and able to act even after a day, but that’s rare,” an official said.

The challenge, they add, lies in the sophistication of cybercriminals, who often use automated tools to instantly disburse funds across multiple accounts. Within minutes, these proceeds are converted into cryptocurrency, particularly USDT, making them nearly impossible to trace. Many such transactions are eventually tracked to offshore locations including Dubai, China, Hong Kong, and other jurisdictions, significantly complicating the recovery process.

Arrests & action

In 2025, 69 accused have been arrested so far. In contrast, only 44 were arrested in the same period in 2024. Many arrests are made from other states, especially Jharkhand, West Bengal, and Rajasthan—regions flagged as cybercrime hubs by central agencies.

Still, police say that syndicates often operate through disposable devices and proxy accounts, making it difficult to trace the masterminds. Cyber police officials acknowledge that those arrested in most cases are rarely the masterminds behind the fraud. In many instances, the individuals apprehended by Chandigarh Police are account holders who have willingly allowed their bank accounts to be used in exchange for a small commission—typically ranging from 1% to 10% of the transaction amount. These individuals, often from economically weaker sections, act as pawns in larger cybercrime networks, with limited knowledge of the full scale of the operation.

In a recent case investigated by the Chandigarh Police involving a digital arrest scam of ₹3.5 crore, it was revealed that nearly ₹3 crore was routed through more than 150 bank accounts, making the money trail both complex and layered. Such layering tactics are deliberately used to obstruct tracking efforts and slow down law enforcement responses.