Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, May 04, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Chandigarh doctor, wife lose 1.4 crore to elaborate investment scam

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 04, 2025 08:34 AM IST

The complainant alleged that a highly trained group of scammers posed as officials of JM Financial Services, and lured him and his wife into investing in fake Portfolio Management Services accounts through counterfeit websites

Offering lucrative returns by posing as representatives of an investment banking firm, cyber criminals defrauded a city-based doctor and his wife of 1.4 crore through an elaborate conspiracy.

According to the FIR, the doctor and his wife transferred funds to at least 18 different bank accounts between August and September 2024, with transactions ranging from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50,000 to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>24.5 lakh, resulting in a total loss of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.4 crore. (Shutterstock)
According to the FIR, the doctor and his wife transferred funds to at least 18 different bank accounts between August and September 2024, with transactions ranging from 50,000 to 24.5 lakh, resulting in a total loss of 1.4 crore. (Shutterstock)

The complainant, Dr Anupam Lal, a resident of Sector 24-B, alleged that a highly trained group of scammers posed as officials of JM Financial Services, and lured him and his wife into investing in fake Portfolio Management Services (PMS) accounts through counterfeit websites.

The accused operated a WhatsApp group named “W6 Stock Uptrend Club”, managed by different individuals. Convincing users that they were investing with JM Financial, they asked them to transfer funds into various accounts, many of which were found to be linked to shell firms.

According to the FIR, Dr Lal and his wife transferred funds to at least 18 different bank accounts between August and September 2024, with transactions ranging from 50,000 to 24.5 lakh, resulting in a total loss of 1.4 crore.

Initially, the fraudsters returned small profits to win the victims’ trust, but later blocked withdrawal access. When Dr Lal tried to recover his money, the accused went off the grid.

Dr Lal filed a complaint on the National Cyber Crime Portal on October 11, 2024, and a comprehensive written complaint to Chandigarh Police. Following a preliminary inquiry, now an FIR under Sections 319 (2), 318 (4), 336 (3), 338, 340 (2), 61 (2) and 111 (2)(b) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been lodged. The matter is under investigation.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh doctor, wife lose 1.4 crore to elaborate investment scam
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 04, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On