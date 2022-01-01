Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandigarh drug firm booked by CBI for 1,626-crore fraud
Chandigarh drug firm booked by CBI for 1,626-crore fraud


The CBI has booked top executives of Chandigarh-based Parabolic Drugs Ltd for allegedly defrauding a consortium led by Central Bank of India of 1,626.74 crore, officials said on Friday.
Published on Jan 01, 2022 02:03 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent and Agencies, Chandigarh

The CBI has booked top executives of Chandigarh-based Parabolic Drugs Ltd for allegedly defrauding a consortium led by Central Bank of India of 1,626.74 crore, officials said on Friday.

Besides company’s managing director Paranav Gupta, the top agency has booked its directors Vineet Gupta, Deepali Gupta, Rama Gupta, Jagjit Singh Chahal, Sanjeev Kumar, Vandana Singla, Ishrat Gill, and its guarantors TN Goyal and Nirmal Bansal, and one J D Gupta, an official said.

Following the registration of an FIR, the CBI on Friday conducted searches at 12 locations in Chandigarh, Panchkula, Ludhiana, Faridabad and Delhi at the office and residential premises of the accused, CBI spokesperson RC Joshi said.

The raids resulted in recovery of incriminating documents, articles, and 1.58 crore in cash, he added.

According to officials, the company allegedly defrauded the consortium of banks and funnelled the loans it took towards other uses.

