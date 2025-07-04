Chandigarh: E-rickshaw driver robs passengers of 5K in Sector 48, held

Police have arrested an e-rickshaw driver who robbed his passengers, a couple, of ₹5,000 in cash near Faidan light point in Sector 48 on July 1. The cash, wallet and stolen documents were also recovered. (HT photo for representation)

The accused, identified as 25-year-old Ritik Lolu, a resident of Phase 1, Ram Darbar, has a prior criminal record, said police. A Class 8 dropout, Ritik worked as an e-rickshaw driver and reportedly used his vehicle to carry out the robbery late on July 1.

In his complaint registered at the Sector-31 police station, the victim, Ankit Raghuvanshi, 35, narrated that he was returning from Kaithal with his wife, Pooja. Around 10.50 pm, they hired an e-rickshaw from Tribune Chowk to reach their home in Sector 48-B.

When they deboarded at Faidan light point and his wife proceeded to pay the fare, the e-rickshaw driver snatched his wallet from his back pocket. The accused’s accomplice, also seated in the e-rickshaw, shouted “job is done, run” and both fled in the e-rickshaw, Ankit alleged.

The victim said his wallet contained ₹5,000 in cash, a PAN card, Aadhaar card and other bank cards. Police arrested Ritik on July 3 and seized the e-rickshaw used in the crime. The cash, wallet and stolen documents were also recovered