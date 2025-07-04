Search
Friday, Jul 04, 2025
New Delhi oC

Chandigarh: E-rickshaw driver robs passengers of 5K in Sector 48, held

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Published on: Jul 04, 2025 10:22 AM IST

The accused, identified as 25-year-old Ritik Lolu, a resident of Phase 1, Ram Darbar, has a prior criminal record, said police

Police have arrested an e-rickshaw driver who robbed his passengers, a couple, of 5,000 in cash near Faidan light point in Sector 48 on July 1.

The cash, wallet and stolen documents were also recovered. (HT photo for representation)
The cash, wallet and stolen documents were also recovered. (HT photo for representation)

The accused, identified as 25-year-old Ritik Lolu, a resident of Phase 1, Ram Darbar, has a prior criminal record, said police. A Class 8 dropout, Ritik worked as an e-rickshaw driver and reportedly used his vehicle to carry out the robbery late on July 1.

In his complaint registered at the Sector-31 police station, the victim, Ankit Raghuvanshi, 35, narrated that he was returning from Kaithal with his wife, Pooja. Around 10.50 pm, they hired an e-rickshaw from Tribune Chowk to reach their home in Sector 48-B.

When they deboarded at Faidan light point and his wife proceeded to pay the fare, the e-rickshaw driver snatched his wallet from his back pocket. The accused’s accomplice, also seated in the e-rickshaw, shouted “job is done, run” and both fled in the e-rickshaw, Ankit alleged.

The victim said his wallet contained 5,000 in cash, a PAN card, Aadhaar card and other bank cards. Police arrested Ritik on July 3 and seized the e-rickshaw used in the crime. The cash, wallet and stolen documents were also recovered

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: E-rickshaw driver robs passengers of 5K in Sector 48, held
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On