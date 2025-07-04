Chandigarh: E-rickshaw driver robs passengers of 5K in Sector 48, held

The accused, identified as 25-year-old Ritik Lolu, a resident of Phase 1, Ram Darbar, has a prior criminal record, said police
Police have arrested an e-rickshaw driver who robbed his passengers, a couple, of ₹5,000 in cash near Faidan light point in Sector 48 on July 1.
The accused, identified as 25-year-old Ritik Lolu, a resident of Phase 1, Ram Darbar, has a prior criminal record, said police. A Class 8 dropout, Ritik worked as an e-rickshaw driver and reportedly used his vehicle to carry out the robbery late on July 1.
In his complaint registered at the Sector-31 police station, the victim, Ankit Raghuvanshi, 35, narrated that he was returning from Kaithal with his wife, Pooja. Around 10.50 pm, they hired an e-rickshaw from Tribune Chowk to reach their home in Sector 48-B.
When they deboarded at Faidan light point and his wife proceeded to pay the fare, the e-rickshaw driver snatched his wallet from his back pocket. The accused’s accomplice, also seated in the e-rickshaw, shouted “job is done, run” and both fled in the e-rickshaw, Ankit alleged.
The victim said his wallet contained ₹5,000 in cash, a PAN card, Aadhaar card and other bank cards. Police arrested Ritik on July 3 and seized the e-rickshaw used in the crime. The cash, wallet and stolen documents were also recovered