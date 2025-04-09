Chandigarh education dept proposes shifting of CBSE recruitment exam centres over Easter date clash

UT education department has written to Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) regional officer to shift the centres of CBSE recruitment exam from three Christian schools to other government schools as Easter is coinciding with the exam on April 20. The three schools, along with St Anne’s Convent School, also sent a representation to Union minister of education Dharmendra Pradhan and requested his urgent intervention to exempt their schools from being exam centres on Easter and acknowledge their religious sentiments. (iStock)

In the letter, director school education Harsuhinder Pal Singh Brar wrote, “CBSE has schedule the recruitment examination 2025 to be held on April 20 2025 --on Easter day at inter-ralia Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School, Sector 26, Carmel Convent School, Sector 9, and St John High School, Sector 26 -- all three unaided Christian minority educational institutes. Further writing, due to the religious importance of Easter for Christianity, these schools might not be in a position to conduct this exam. The director requested to change these three exam centres and proposed that any government school in Chandigarh can be considered as an alternative centre.”

Brar said that they are positive of exam centres being changed as there seems to be no reason not to do so, as they have proposed alternative centres.

The three schools, along with St Anne’s Convent School, also sent a representation to Union minister of education Dharmendra Pradhan and requested his urgent intervention to exempt their schools from being exam centres on Easter and acknowledge their religious sentiments. “Easter is the most significant Christian festival, commemorating the resurrection of Jesus Christ. It is preceded by solemn religious observances and involves special prayer services over three days, culminating on Easter Sunday, ie, April 20,” wrote schools in their representation.