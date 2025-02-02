Chandigarh: Eight cattle die of electrocution at Maloya cowshed

In a tragic incident at the Maloya gaushala on Saturday morning, one cow and seven oxen were electrocuted to death after coming in contact with an iron pole that had become electrically charged. Mayor Harpreet Kaur Babla, senior deputy mayor Jasbir Singh, deputy mayor Taruna Mehta and area councillor Nirmala Devi visited the gaushala, and expressed deep sorrow over the loss of life. (HT Photo)

Municipal commissioner Amit Kumar marked an inquiry to determine the cause of the negligence and fix responsibility.

Mayor Harpreet Kaur Babla, senior deputy mayor Jasbir Singh, deputy mayor Taruna Mehta and area councillor Nirmala Devi visited the gaushala, and expressed deep sorrow over the loss of life.

Mayor Babla condemned the incident, calling it unacceptable, and assured that strict action would be taken against those responsible to ensure such incidents are prevented in the future.

She said MC will ensure that all gaushalas were well-managed, and consider handing them over to NGOs for better care and safety.

In this tragic event, 25 cows were saved due to the brave efforts of an MC official, whose quick thinking helped prevent further loss of life. MC has decided to honour and appreciate the selfless act of the official.