Chandigarh: Elderly man dies in hit-&-run case

A 75-year-old man died after being hit by an unidentified vehicle near the Khuda Lahora bridge on Friday around noon. The deceased, Des Raj, a resident of Adarsh Nagar, Nayagaon, was rushed to the PGI Trauma Centre, where he succumbed to his injuries shortly after admission. The accident occurred around 11.59 am on the road leading from Khuda Lahora Bridge to Nayagaon, near the Material Gate behind PGI (HT File)

The accident occurred around 11.59 am on the road leading from Khuda Lahora Bridge to Nayagaon, near the Material Gate behind PGI. The incident came to light when Des Raj’s son, Anil Sharma, received a call from an unknown number informing him that his father had met with an accident and had been admitted to PGI.

Anil, who works as a branch manager with PNB MetLife in Sector 17-B, Chandigarh, immediately reached the hospital. There, his father briefly recounted that he was riding home on his Hero Splendor motorcycle when a car approached from the front and hit him. He was unable to recall who brought him to the hospital.

Police later found Des Raj’s motorcycle abandoned at the accident site. PGI officials confirmed his death.

Based on a complaint filed by Anil Sharma, police have registered a case under Sections 281 and 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Sector 11 Police Station against the unidentified driv