Chandigarh employees’ revised pay scales set to be finalised within 15 days

The UT administration is working to finalise the revised pay scales UT employees as per the Central Services Rules within 15 days.

In a meeting of the committee constituted to implement the Central Services Rules for UT employees, committee chairman and UT home secretary Nitin Kumar Yadav directed the finance and planning officer (FPO) to complete the whole exercise regarding alignment of existing pay scales in accordance with the pay scales under the Central Services Rules within 15 days.

The committee was constituted in April by the UT adviser in the wake of the Union government’s March 29 notification that brought UT employees under the Central Services Rules instead of the Punjab Services Rules.

While most of the unions of UT employees, particularly teachers and nurses, had welcomed the move, some unions had argued that it would lower the pay scales. The announcement had also elicited strong criticism from political parties in Punjab.

Major impact of the shift from Punjab to Central Services Rules will be increase in the retirement age from 58 to 60 years. The child care leave for women will increase from one to two years. For professors in colleges under the UT administration, the retirement age may increase to 65 years. Similarly, other allowances are likely to increase.

Promotion, recruitment rules

The committee observed that the finalisation of reclassification of posts and further notification of fresh recruitment rules may take considerable time. Therefore, it was decided that the administration may request the Union ministry of home affairs to allow the operation of Recruitment Rules (as applicable before April 1, 2022) until the recruitment rules are finalised as per the Central Service Rules.

Upper age limit for direct recruitment

With regard to upper age limit for recruitment, it has been decided that where examination/other skill test has been conducted and recruitment cycle has begun, the department may go ahead with the recruitment process as per existing rules.

Where examination/skill test has not been conducted or advertisement has not been issued, the recruitment process should be avoided in routine till the finalisation of the new Recruitment Rules. In case of any exigencies/court orders/lapse of sanctioned posts, the department concerned may make appointment as per existing rules with the approval of the competent authority.

Outsourcing of services

The committee has decided that the policy of outsourcing services of manpower should be revised in accordance with the general financial rules in consultation with UT finance department.

Medical facility

The finance and planning officer informed the meeting that the central government employees get medical facilities as per the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) and Medical Attendance rules.

But the UT employees do not fall under CGHS rules and get fixed medical allowance on Punjab pattern. The committee decided that the finance department should take up the matter with the director general, CGHS , and till a decision is taken, the existing medical facility may continue for UT employees.

Assured carrier progression to be granted to eligible employees

The benefit of assured carrier progression (ACP) on completion of four, nine and 14 years of service in a cadre will be granted to employees, who were eligible before April 1, 2022, as per instructions of the Punjab government.

For engaging retirees/pensioners on contract basis in various departments of Chandigarh administration, the guidelines of the central government will be adopted.

