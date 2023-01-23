Chandigarh Estate Office orders in administration’s crosshairs

The crime branch of Panchkula police has arrested two members of the Bhupi Rana and Davinder Bambiha gangs.

A country made pistol and four live cartridges were also recovered from the accused – Harsimran Singh, alias Seemu, a resident of Ambala, and Gurcharan Singh, alias Gunna, a resident of Parwala village in Panchkula.

Police said they were also involved in illegal sand mining in Panchkula, Ambala and Mohali districts.

Inspector Mohinder Dhanda, in-charge, crime branch, Sector 26, said they received information that two men involved in multiple criminal cases and actively indulging in illegal sand mining in Panchkula, Ambala and Mohali were spotted in a car near Shyamtu village with illegal weapons.

Acting quickly, a team of the crime branch reached the village and spotted a Maruti Suzuki Swift, bearing the number HR03-AA-5767, parked on the roadside and two men sitting inside it.

When the police team approached the car, the duo attempted to flee. But the police personnel managed to apprehend them.

On frisking the duo, the team recovered a country made pistol loaded with a live cartridge from Gurcharan and three live cartridges from Harsimran.

Investigators said Harsimran was named in six criminal cases, including three in Panchkula, two in Ambala and one in Mohali; while Gurcharan was facing five cases, including two each in Panchkula and Ambala, and one in Mohali. The cases are in connection with assault, attempt to murder, rioting and Arms Act.

A fresh case under Section 25 (1b)-54-59 of the Arms Act has been registered against the duo. Police are conducting further probe to unearth their network and nab their accomplices.

