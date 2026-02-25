Chandigarh: Evening OPD to run at GMSH-16 from 5 pm to 7pm

In line with the directions issued by UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria to strengthen secondary healthcare centres, an evening outpatient department (OPD) has started at Government Multi Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, from 5 pm to 7 pm. During his visits to various healthcare facilities across Chandigarh, Kataria observed the need to further strengthen health services in government hospitals, particularly by ensuring the availability of specialist doctors to enhance patient care delivery. (HT Photo for representation)

The facility offers services in medicine, surgery, orthopaedics, paediatrics and gynaecology. The initiative will later be extended to civil hospitals. During the trial run on the first day, i.e, Tuesday, 25 patients were attended to.

In 2015 too, GMSH-16 had started an evening OPD for two hours from 5pm to 7pm. The service was started to deal with the faculty crunch; and retired doctors of orthopaedics, gynaecology, surgery, medicines, etc. were hired for the same.

During his visits to various healthcare facilities across Chandigarh, Kataria observed the need to further strengthen health services in government hospitals, particularly by ensuring the availability of specialist doctors to enhance patient care delivery.

The administrator was of the view that hospitals must function as robust secondary healthcare centres, capable of providing accessible specialist services to the public. This would help reduce unnecessary referrals and ease the patient load on tertiary care institutions such as Government Multi-Specialty Hospital-16, Government Medical College and Hospital-32 and Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research.