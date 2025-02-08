Chandigarh: Eye movement’s role in spotting brain diseases in focus at PGI conference

Neurological disorders are diseases that affect the nervous system, which includes the brain, spinal cord and nerves. By closely monitoring the eye movement, some neurological diseases or disorders can be detected, said experts on Day 1 of a national conference on neuro-ophthalmology that began at Bhargava Auditorium, PGIMER, on Friday. Key speaker Asuri Prasad, emeritus professor at the department of paediatrics and clinical neurosciences at Western University, Canada, explained how the examination of eyes is critical to rare disorders. (HT File)

The third edition of the three-day conference focuses on the interdisciplinary specialised field, combining neurology and ophthalmology. Experts discussed how close monitoring of eye movement can help in detecting brain diseases like multiple sclerosis, fluid increase in the brain, and many more.

Key speaker Asuri Prasad, emeritus professor at the department of paediatrics and clinical neurosciences at Western University, Canada, explained how the examination of eyes is critical to rare disorders. He lectured on the topic of the eye in inherited metabolic disorders. In paediatrics, one-third of patients with rare diseases had a loss of vision. An interconnectedness can be drawn between eye disease symptoms with some rare disorders.

A comprehensive workshop on clinical neuro-ophthalmology was conducted focusing on the fundamentals of fundus examination, visual field interpretation, diplopia, and ocular motility disorders. A session titled “Mastering the abnormal eye movements” simplified the classification and management of nystagmus, using real patient videos and interactive discussions. Professors Digre and Friedman from the USA, professor Fiona Costello from Canada and professor Aki Kawasaki from Switzerland were some of the key speakers.