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Chandigarh: Firm director sentenced to one-year RI in 43-lakh cheque bounce case

As per the complaint, his firm had invested ₹53 lakh in the accused’s company between 2017 and 2018 through a series of agreements

Published on: Apr 21, 2026 07:58 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
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A local court has convicted a company director in a cheque dishonour case involving 43 lakh and sentenced him to one year of rigorous imprisonment.

The complaint was filed by Color Advertisers, a proprietorship firm based in Zirakpur, through its owner Rahul Sharma. (HT Photo)

Judicial magistrate first class Jasbeer Singh, in an order dated April 17, held the accused, Amarjeet Singh, director, Light Air Transmission Private Limited, guilty under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act.

The complaint was filed by Color Advertisers, a proprietorship firm based in Zirakpur, through its owner Rahul Sharma.

As per the complaint, the firm had invested 53 lakh in Singh’s company between 2017 and 2018 through a series of investment agreements.

When the amount was not returned, both parties entered into a compromise deed dated April 26, 2021, under which the accused agreed to repay 50 lakh within a stipulated period.

The complainant stated that 7 lakh was subsequently received, leaving an outstanding amount of 43 lakh. To discharge this liability, a cheque dated September 5, 2022, for 43 lakh was issued by the accused, Singh. However, upon presentation, the cheque was dishonoured due to ‘funds insufficient.’

The court further observed that the accused had been convicted in two other connected cheque dishonour cases arising out of related transactions. It ordered that the sentences in all three cases will run concurrently.

 
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: Firm director sentenced to one-year RI in 43-lakh cheque bounce case
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: Firm director sentenced to one-year RI in 43-lakh cheque bounce case
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