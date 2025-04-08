Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 08, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Chandigarh: Foreseeing spike in demand CPDL intensifies power infra maintenance

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Apr 08, 2025 06:29 PM IST

This drive is expected to bolster Chandigarh’s power supply network in preparation for the anticipated spike in electricity demand during the summer months

With an aim to minimise the outages and ensure uninterrupted power for city residents, the Chandigarh Power Distribution Limited (CPDL) has launched a comprehensive infrastructure maintenance drive.

Maintenance includes detailed inspections and repairs of electrical components to avoid unexpected failures and enhance system performance. (File)
Maintenance includes detailed inspections and repairs of electrical components to avoid unexpected failures and enhance system performance. (File)

This drive is expected to bolster the city’s power supply network in preparation for the anticipated spike in electricity demand during the summer months.

According to officials, the maintenance is being carried out in a phased and systematic manner at grid substations, distribution transformers (DTs) and pocket substations throughout the city. The maintenance includes detailed inspections and repairs of electrical components to avoid unexpected failures and enhance system performance.

With the work requiring temporary, scheduled power outages in some areas, consumers are being informed in advance through newspapers as well as through the website www.chandigarhpower.com.

“Since taking over the electricity distribution and retail supply business on February 1, our top priority has been resolving pending maintenance issues to strengthen the distribution network. We remain committed to improving the reliability and efficiency of our power services,” said CPDL director Arun Kumar Verma.

CPDL is moving swiftly with the upgrade and maintenance work and expects to complete it by April 15.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: Foreseeing spike in demand CPDL intensifies power infra maintenance
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 08, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On