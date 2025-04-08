Chandigarh: Foreseeing spike in demand CPDL intensifies power infra maintenance

With an aim to minimise the outages and ensure uninterrupted power for city residents, the Chandigarh Power Distribution Limited (CPDL) has launched a comprehensive infrastructure maintenance drive. Maintenance includes detailed inspections and repairs of electrical components to avoid unexpected failures and enhance system performance. (File)

This drive is expected to bolster the city’s power supply network in preparation for the anticipated spike in electricity demand during the summer months.

According to officials, the maintenance is being carried out in a phased and systematic manner at grid substations, distribution transformers (DTs) and pocket substations throughout the city. The maintenance includes detailed inspections and repairs of electrical components to avoid unexpected failures and enhance system performance.

With the work requiring temporary, scheduled power outages in some areas, consumers are being informed in advance through newspapers as well as through the website www.chandigarhpower.com.

“Since taking over the electricity distribution and retail supply business on February 1, our top priority has been resolving pending maintenance issues to strengthen the distribution network. We remain committed to improving the reliability and efficiency of our power services,” said CPDL director Arun Kumar Verma.

CPDL is moving swiftly with the upgrade and maintenance work and expects to complete it by April 15.