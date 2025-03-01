Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Mar 01, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Chandigarh forms panel to safeguard rights, liabilities of power staff

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Mar 01, 2025 08:42 AM IST

The administration had transferred the electricity distribution and retail supply functions, along with employees of the electricity department, to CPDL, with effect from February 1

In pursuance of the Chandigarh Electricity Reform Transfer Scheme, 2025, the UT administration has constituted a committee to receive options, representations and suggestions from personnel transferred to Chandigarh Power Distribution Limited (CPDL) to safeguard the rights and liabilities of the transferees.

Personnel transferred to the CPDL may submit their options, representations and suggestions to the superintending engineer, electricity operation circle/ STU, Chandigarh-cum-member-convenor on the 5th Floor, Deluxe Building, Sector-9D, Chandigarh. (HT)
Personnel transferred to the CPDL may submit their options, representations and suggestions to the superintending engineer, electricity operation circle/ STU, Chandigarh-cum-member-convenor on the 5th Floor, Deluxe Building, Sector-9D, Chandigarh. (HT)

The administration had transferred the electricity distribution and retail supply functions, along with employees of the electricity department, to CPDL, with effect from February 1.

As per the provisions of the Electricity Act, 2003, a committee is required to be constituted within one month of the transfer to receive options, representations, and suggestions from personnel transferred to CPDL to safeguard their rights and liabilities.

The committee comprises the secretary, engineering, as chairman; secretary, personnel; the special secretary, finance; the legal remembrancer, and the UT chief engineer, as members; while the superintending engineer, electricity operation circle, UT, will serve as member-convenor.

Personnel transferred to the CPDL may submit their options, representations and suggestions to the superintending engineer, electricity operation circle/ STU, Chandigarh-cum-member-convenor on the 5th Floor, Deluxe Building, Sector-9D. The last date for submission of options, representations, and suggestions is April 30.

See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 01, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On