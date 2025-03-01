Chandigarh forms panel to safeguard rights, liabilities of power staff

In pursuance of the Chandigarh Electricity Reform Transfer Scheme, 2025, the UT administration has constituted a committee to receive options, representations and suggestions from personnel transferred to Chandigarh Power Distribution Limited (CPDL) to safeguard the rights and liabilities of the transferees. Personnel transferred to the CPDL may submit their options, representations and suggestions to the superintending engineer, electricity operation circle/ STU, Chandigarh-cum-member-convenor on the 5th Floor, Deluxe Building, Sector-9D, Chandigarh. (HT)

The administration had transferred the electricity distribution and retail supply functions, along with employees of the electricity department, to CPDL, with effect from February 1.

As per the provisions of the Electricity Act, 2003, a committee is required to be constituted within one month of the transfer to receive options, representations, and suggestions from personnel transferred to CPDL to safeguard their rights and liabilities.

The committee comprises the secretary, engineering, as chairman; secretary, personnel; the special secretary, finance; the legal remembrancer, and the UT chief engineer, as members; while the superintending engineer, electricity operation circle, UT, will serve as member-convenor.

Personnel transferred to the CPDL may submit their options, representations and suggestions to the superintending engineer, electricity operation circle/ STU, Chandigarh-cum-member-convenor on the 5th Floor, Deluxe Building, Sector-9D. The last date for submission of options, representations, and suggestions is April 30.