Chandigarh: From February 1, power in private hands

Through a midnight transfer between January 31 and February 1, Kolkata-based Eminent Electricity Distribution Limited (EEDL) was handed over the full control of Chandigarh’s electricity department. Having assumed control, EEDL will now handle electricity billing and manage all helplines. A detailed public notice will soon be issued by the company. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

EEDL had already deposited ₹871 crore with the UT administration on Wednesday, paving the way for the company to take charge of the department from February 1.

Having assumed control, EEDL will now handle electricity billing and manage all helplines. A detailed public notice will soon be issued by the company.

EEDL will also establish a 24x7 Sewa Kendra, offering services in Hindi, English and Punjabi. An Integrated Control Care Centre will be set up to address consumer concerns, including new connections and meter replacements.

The Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission (JERC) will continue to oversee and fix the tariff for the private sector operator, as being done for the government department, and no change in tariff is on the cards for now.

Speaking to HT earlier on Friday, UT chief engineer-cum-special secretary, Engineering, CB Ojha, stated, “The department’s assets will be handed over at midnight.”

The transferred assets include sub-division offices, division offices, the control room and other key infrastructure.

Share-purchase agreement executed

On Friday, a share-purchase agreement was executed between Chandigarh administration, EEDL and Chandigarh Power Distribution Limited (CPDL).

As part of privatisation, the entire power distribution and retail supply business of the electricity department has been transferred to CPDL, which is now fully owned by EEDL.

EEDL is a 100% subsidiary of the Calcutta Electric Supply Corporation (CESC) under RPSG Group.

It was awarded the contract for privatisation of the UT electricity department after making the highest bid of ₹871 crore against the reserve price of ₹175 crore.

The UT administration had initiated the privatisation process in November 2020, with the RPSG Group winning the bid in May 2021.

The assets, liabilities, power purchase contracts and personnel from the previous entity have been transferred to CPDL as per the transfer scheme notified by the UT administration, with guarantees that employee service terms remain unchanged, including the establishment of a Pension Trust for their benefit.

Seamless transfer: Employees call off strike

The department employees, who had been protesting against its privatisation, on Friday agreed not to go on strike after a four-hour meeting chaired by Chandigarh deputy commissioner Nishant Yadav.

Yadav, who led the meeting between the protesting employees and company officials, stated that the employees agreed not to strike work after receiving assurances that they would continue to receive government benefits under the company.

PR Kumar, president of power distribution at RPSG Group, reassured employees that their welfare, including service conditions and retirement benefits, would be protected as per the agreement.

The department has around 600 regular employees and 500 outsourced workers.

Gopal Dutt Joshi, general secretary of the UT Employees’ Power Union, said in view of the tripartite agreement reached between the union, CPDL and UT administration, the employees on Friday decided to withdraw their decision to boycott work.

To prevent strikes by electricity employees protesting privatisation, the UT administration had invoked the East Punjab Essential Services (Maintenance) Act (ESMA), 1947, in December 2024, prohibiting strikes for six months with immediate effect.

In December last year, the Supreme Court had dismissed a petition by the Powermen Union, which had challenged the Punjab and Haryana high court’s decision that allowed the transfer. The union had argued that the administration was selling 100% stakes without any provision under the Electricity Act, 2003, despite the department generating surplus revenue for the past three years.