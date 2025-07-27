Chandigarh: GMSH-16 to roll out free ambulance service for elderly

Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, will now offer a free, dedicated ambulance service for senior citizens and bedridden patients. The decisions were taken during the fourth governing body meeting of Rogi Kalyan Samiti (patient welfare committee) that took place in Chandigarh on Saturday. (HT)

The hospital will also hire six caretakers for patients in the emergency wing who do not have attendants to assist them during their hospital stay.

The decisions were taken during the fourth governing body meeting of Rogi Kalyan Samiti (patient welfare committee) that took place on Saturday.

In all, agendas worth ₹3 crore, including help desks at OPD, gynae and emergency wards, were approved in the meeting.

Chaired by MP Manish Tewari, the meeting was attended by deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav, UT health services director Dr Suman Singh, senior officials of the health department and administration, along with the nominated members members at GMSH-16.

The agendas approved in the fourth governing body meeting are similar to those discussed in the third governing body meeting in February 2025 as well.

In the third governing body meeting, MP Manish Tewari had raised the concern over financial liability of the services and whether Rogi Kalyan Samiti would have to pay income tax or not.

It was not clear whether Rogi Kalyan Samiti has been exempted from income tax for a certain period of time or not.

The health officials did not have the income tax related details of the committee in the meeting. Therefore, the governing body had suggested to check the financial liability to provide these services.

This time around, the health department clarified that at present the committee has around ₹37 crore fund, lying unused for the past five years, and yearly it can spend ₹2-3 crore with tax exemptions till 2029.

Thus, the agenda to have dedicated ambulance service for senior citizens and bedridden patients and hiring of caretakers for patients without attendants finally received approval.

The governing body also approved resumption of the drug de-addiction centre at the hospital, with hiring of two psychiatrists.

The health department proposed to put in place an anti0plagiarism software for medical students to check their thesis, research papers, etc.

MP Tewari suggested that initiatives be taken to encourage and promote the wellness culture for residents of Chandigarh by taking use of social media platforms.