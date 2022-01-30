Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh Golf Club elections planned in March
chandigarh news

Chandigarh Golf Club elections planned in March

The annual general meeting-cum-election of the Chandigarh Golf Club was initially planned on January 30
The annual elections of the Chandigarh Golf Club were postponed earlier this month due to the Covid restrictions imposed by the UT administration. (HT Photo)
Updated on Jan 30, 2022 02:46 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The annual elections of the Chandigarh Golf Club (CGC), which were postponed earlier this month due to the Covid restrictions imposed by the UT administration, will now be held either on March 13 or March 20.

This was decided in a meeting held on Saturday, with CGC president Ravibir Singh Grewal and three presidential candidates, SPS Ghai (Nippy), Lt Col HS Chahal (Bobby) and Maj Rajinder Singh Virk (Lally) in attendance. The final decision on the elections’ schedule will be taken in the executive meeting on February 2, according to club’s vice-president Dr GS Kochhar. The annual general meeting-cum-election was initially planned on January 30.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
Election 2022 Live updates
Omicron
Beating Retreat
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP