Chandigarh Golf Club elections planned in March

The annual elections of the Chandigarh Golf Club (CGC), which were postponed earlier this month due to the Covid restrictions imposed by the UT administration, will now be held either on March 13 or March 20.

This was decided in a meeting held on Saturday, with CGC president Ravibir Singh Grewal and three presidential candidates, SPS Ghai (Nippy), Lt Col HS Chahal (Bobby) and Maj Rajinder Singh Virk (Lally) in attendance. The final decision on the elections’ schedule will be taken in the executive meeting on February 2, according to club’s vice-president Dr GS Kochhar. The annual general meeting-cum-election was initially planned on January 30.