Chandigarh Golf League: Hunting Hawks, Golf Ninjas edge past rivals on Day 8

The Hunting Hawks maintained their winning streak as they defeated Moksha Royals 4.5-2.5 on the eighth day of the Chandigarh Golf League at Chandigarh Golf Club. Golf Ninjas edged past Swinging Samurai 4-3, while Punjab Aces overcame missed chances to beat GB Legends by the same scoreline. The day’s final clash saw Soaring Eagles and Golf Masters share points after a 3.5-3.5 tie. Dr VS Sachdev of GB Legends in action during the eighth day of the Chandigarh Golf League at Chandigarh Golf Club on Friday. (HT Photo)

For Golf Ninjas, the pairs of Karan Mahal-Sahil Gill and Dalip Kang-Zorawar Singh made last gasp putts to register 1-up wins.

Earlier, Col SDS Batth had given them the lead with a 4&2 singles win. For the Samurai, Bhupinder Singh won his singles 3&2, backed by Col BS Rangi and Ranjeev Dahuja’s 1-up win in the fourball game.

The Hawks are now in line for a bye into the quarterfinals after skipper Kulvinder Singh posted a huge 6&5 win. Moksha Royals’ Veneet Mohan brought parity to the scoreline with a 3&2 win in his singles before the opening fourballs saw the pairs of JS Sekhon-SPS Matharoo and Virain Khosla-Vishal Sharma trading points for Hawks and Royals respectively. After Narbir Kahlon and Arun Talwar’s 4&2 win, it was left to Ravibir Singh and GS Bakshi to ensure they got the extra half point with a comeback tie.

Punjab Aces have not yet hit top gear as they missed a few chances to climb the leaderboard further. Mivaan Singh and Rao Birender Sidhu won their singles games and when Balpreet Ghuman-Gursharan Grewal won 6&5, it seemed like the Aces would post a big haul on the day. However, Dr Ravisher Toor and Sukirat Singh combined to win 3&1 and brought the Legends back into the game; and courtesy their final two pairs holding on for a half, the Legends registered two important points. Mehar Atwal and Varun Rao’s 3&2 win got the match win for the Aces.

In the last match of the day, Soaring Eagles made Golf Masters sweat to get their first win of the season but could only halve it. Amandeep Singh Brar and Navjot Mann split the singles games, with Jaswant Khara & Gurpreet Virk putting the Masters a step forward. In a symmetrical match scorecard, the first two fourballs were won by the Masters, the middle one was tied and the Eagles took the final two to round out a day of many close games and cheers on the greens.

The matches will now resume on October 7 after a three-day break and go on till October 10. After that, action will resume on October 14 and the round robin stage of three groups will conclude on October 16, when the names of the teams that will surge ahead in the knockout stage will be declared.