Chandigarh Golf League: Redemption day for Panthers, Gladiators & Gators; Comets dominate again

It was a day of redemption for three sides at the Chandigarh Golf League as Partee Panthers, Chandigarh Gladiators and Green Gators all shrugged off opening-round defeats with crucial victories, while Fairway Comets underlined their supremacy with another commanding win. Pirates of the Greens player Mantegveer Singh in action during the match. (HT)

The Panthers edged Pirates of the Greens 4–3 in a nail-biting finish, the Gladiators overwhelmed Moksha Royals 5–2, and the Gators prevailed 4.5–2.5 over Soaring Eagles. The Comets, meanwhile, produced the most one-sided result of the day, crushing Canam Raptors 5.5–1.5.

K Raghav Bhandari set the tone for the Panthers with a 5&4 win in his singles before Kabir Dhaliwal replied for the Pirates with a 3&1 result.

Viraj Gadhoke and Jaspreet Bhaika then restored the Panthers’ advantage, also winning 5&4.

The Pirates clawed back through two tense 1 up finishes, with MP Singh and Col Gurpreet Singh turning their match around by claiming the 15th and 16th holes. But the Panthers held their nerve to close out the contest 4–3.

The Chandigarh Gladiators also began in emphatic fashion, sweeping the singles courtesy of JS Mahi’s 4&3 win and Capt MS Bedi’s scintillating 6&4 triumph. Aman Raj and Lt Gen IS Singha opened the Royals’ account with a 5&4 victory, but the Gladiators’ pairings proved too strong, claiming three of the next four matches. Col RPS Brar and Amarinder Brar were especially ruthless, sealing their tie 5&3 to complete a 5–2 overall win.

For Green Gators, Kunal Nandwani provided the early lead with a 2 up win before Mohanjit Singh Pooni hit back for Soaring Eagles with a 4&3 result.

The Eagles continued to fight as Col JS Ahluwalia and Dr NK Arora registered a 4&3 victory, but the Gators showed resilience in the closing stages. Three consecutive 1 up wins and a tied game kept the pressure on, before Avirat Sundra and Arnav Sundra secured the decisive point to seal the 4.5–2.5 result.

The most dominant display, however, came from Fairway Comets, who looked firmly in control throughout their clash with Canam Raptors. Adil Bir Singh and Sandeep Singh Sandhu both won their singles comfortably by three holes each, and Rajiv Janjua with Jagat Vir Dhindsa delivered a crushing 6&5 victory in the pairs. Raptors salvaged a solitary win through Jaikaran Sandhawalia and Rajbirinder Singh Chahal, but the Comets finished the game with two 1 up wins on the final hole among the fourballs.