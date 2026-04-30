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Chandigarh: Hallomajra resident killed in hit-and-run, one booked
As per the deceased wife Dhuuri Devi, the unknown rider was driving in a zig-zag manner and crashed into him near the Hallomajra light point slip road on 10:00 pm on April 25
Published on: Apr 30, 2026 08:36 am IST
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A resident of Hallomajra lost his life after a motorcyclist hit his bike near the traffic lights in the same area, police said on Wednesday. The victim has been identified as 30-year-old Parbash Kumar. The accused fled the spot.
Dhuri Devi, wife of the deceased, who was riding pillion, mentioned in her police complaint that the accused was driving zig-zag, resulting in the mishap. The police said the mishap took place at 10 pm on April 25. An FIR has been registered against the unknown motorcyclist, police officials said.
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