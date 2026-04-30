...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Chandigarh: Hallomajra resident killed in hit-and-run, one booked

As per the deceased wife Dhuuri Devi, the unknown rider was driving in a zig-zag manner and crashed into him near the Hallomajra light point slip road on 10:00 pm on April 25

Published on: Apr 30, 2026 08:36 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Advertisement

A resident of Hallomajra lost his life after a motorcyclist hit his bike near the traffic lights in the same area, police said on Wednesday. The victim has been identified as 30-year-old Parbash Kumar. The accused fled the spot.

A fatal accident case has been registered against the unknown motorcycle driver at the Industrial Area police station. (HT File)

Dhuri Devi, wife of the deceased, who was riding pillion, mentioned in her police complaint that the accused was driving zig-zag, resulting in the mishap. The police said the mishap took place at 10 pm on April 25. An FIR has been registered against the unknown motorcyclist, police officials said.

 
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: Hallomajra resident killed in hit-and-run, one booked
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: Hallomajra resident killed in hit-and-run, one booked
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.