Chandigarh: Hallomajra resident killed in hit-and-run, one booked

A resident of Hallomajra lost his life after a motorcyclist hit his bike near the traffic lights in the same area, police said on Wednesday. The victim has been identified as 30-year-old Parbash Kumar. The accused fled the spot.
Dhuri Devi, wife of the deceased, who was riding pillion, mentioned in her police complaint that the accused was driving zig-zag, resulting in the mishap. The police said the mishap took place at 10 pm on April 25. An FIR has been registered against the unknown motorcyclist, police officials said.