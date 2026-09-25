Chandigarh, Heritage furniture designed by architect Pierre Jeanneret for Chandigarh has been listed for two international auctions in France and the Netherlands, prompting a demand for immediate government intervention to verify its provenance and prevent its sale. Chandigarh heritage furniture listed for international auctions, govt intervention sought

Ajay Jagga, advocate and member of the Heritage Item Protection Cell of the Chandigarh Administration, has on Friday written to the Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Culture and Chandigarh Administration seeking urgent action.

The furniture has been identified in auction catalogues as having provenance linked to Chandigarh's administrative buildings.

One of the items is a Pierre Jeanneret chair, described as the "Chair V Type Cane Seat Cane Back", which is listed as Lot No. 73 in an Artcurial auction in Paris scheduled for September 30, he said.

The chair, dating to around 1958, has a solid teak frame with cane seat and back. It has an estimated value of 4,000-6,000 euros. The catalogue mentions its provenance as "Administrative buildings - Chandigarh".

Another lot, listed by Hessink's Fine Art Auctioneers in the Netherlands, is scheduled for auction on October 10. It comprises two Pierre Jeanneret X-leg armchairs, with an estimated value of 5,000-7,000 euros and a starting bid of 3,000 euros, he said.

The catalogue states the provenance of the chairs as "From the Administrative Buildings, Chandigarh, India".

Jagga has urged the authorities to contact the respective auction houses and authorities in France and the Netherlands and request that the lots be withdrawn or kept on hold until their ownership and export history are verified.

He has also sought complete provenance documents, including consignor declarations, purchase records, export and import documents, customs papers and certificates of ownership.

According to Jagga, the authorities should ascertain when and under what circumstances the furniture left Chandigarh and whether any permission was granted for its disposal, transfer, export or sale.

He has further sought steps for recovery and repatriation of the furniture to Chandigarh if government ownership or unlawful removal is established.

The letter said the furniture designed by Jeanneret is closely associated with the planning and development of Chandigarh and should not be treated merely as commercial items.

Jagga has also sought a comprehensive mechanism to protect the city's movable heritage, including a database of missing or removed heritage objects and coordination with international agencies, customs authorities, museums and auction houses.

He suggested regular functioning of the Heritage Item Protection Cell to deal with such cases.

The representation comes ahead of the two scheduled auctions and seeks immediate action to place the auction houses on formal notice and examine the provenance and ownership of the listed furniture.

Jeanneret, a Swiss-French architect who worked with Le Corbusier on the development of Chandigarh, designed a range of furniture for the city's public and administrative buildings.

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