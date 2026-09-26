Chandigarh heritage furniture listed in France, Netherlands auctions, plea seeks immediate intervention

A member of the Heritage Item Protection Cell (HIPC) sought urgent intervention from the Ministry of external affairs and the UT administration over Pierre Jeanneret-designed furniture from the city’s administrative buildings being offered at international auctions in France and the Netherlands.

Jagga has sought complete provenance, ownership and export documentation from the auction houses and urged the Centre to take up the matter with authorities in France and the Netherlands. (HT File)

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In a representation dated September 25, advocate Ajay Jagga, HIPC member and member of the administrator’s advisory council, urged authorities to seek suspension of the auctions and initiate steps for verification, recovery and repatriation of the furniture to Chandigarh.

The representation highlights two lots. Artcurial, Paris, is scheduled to auction a Pierre Jeanneret “Chair V Type Cane Seat Cane Back”, dating to around 1958, as Lot 73 on September 30, with an estimated price of €4,000–€6,000 ( ₹4.3 lakh to ₹6.5 lakh). Its catalogue lists the provenance as “Administrative buildings – Chandigarh”.

Another lot, a set of two Pierre Jeanneret X-leg armchairs, is scheduled for auction by Hessink’s Fine Art Auctioneers, Netherlands, on October 10. Listed as Lot 28, the set has an estimate of €5,000–€7,000 ( ₹5.4 lakh to ₹7.6 lakh), with the catalogue stating its provenance as “From the Administrative Buildings, Chandigarh, India”.

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{{^usCountry}} Jagga has sought complete provenance, ownership and export documentation from the auction houses and urged the Centre to take up the matter with authorities in France and the Netherlands. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jagga has sought complete provenance, ownership and export documentation from the auction houses and urged the Centre to take up the matter with authorities in France and the Netherlands. {{/usCountry}}

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He also sought a central database of missing heritage objects and regular functioning of the HIPC to protect Chandigarh’s movable heritage.