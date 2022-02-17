Chandigarh Housing Board seeks consent to sell unsold leasehold properties as freehold

The Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) has approached the UT administration, seeking permission to sell its unsold leasehold properties as freehold.

In a letter to the UT estate secretary, CHB’s chief executive officer Yashpal Garg stated, “The CHB may be permitted to sell the built-up residential and commercial properties on freehold basis for which the land parcels were allotted on leasehold basis by the administration.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The request comes days after UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit approved administration’s proposal to auction its unsold leasehold properties – commercial, institutional and residential – on freehold basis.

The administrator allowed the e-auction of these sites as per the provisions of the Capital of Punjab (Development and Regulation) Act, 1952, and the Chandigarh Estate Rules, 2007, as amended from time to time. Under the said Act and Rules, the sites/buildings in Chandigarh can be sold by way of auction or allotment, either on freehold or leasehold basis.

Leasehold properties allow occupation for a limited period, mostly 99 years, and the ownership rights remain with the government agencies. On the other hand, a person having a freehold property is its real owner.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Hundreds of CHB property lying unsold

Several CHB residential and commercial units, which have been constructed on land parcels allotted on leasehold basis, have been lying unsold for many years.

As such, CHB has also requested the administration that the condition in the conveyance deed of the land allotted to it at IT Park may be amended to enable it to sell non-residential land also on freehold basis.

The administration had allotted the board 123.79 acres at IT Park in 2006. However, a restriction was added in the conveyance deed that CHB must not transfer the land under non-residential use except on leasehold basis.

“CHB would like to auction all residential, commercial and hospital sites and also built-up units on freehold basis,” Garg stated in the letter.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“In leasehold properties, the allottee is required to pay yearly ground rent at 2.5% of the consideration amount for 33 years, followed by 3.75% for the next 33 years and 5% for the subsequent 33 years. Since this is a substantial amount and ownership rights are inferior as compared to freehold, people prefer to go for the latter,” said a CHB official.

The conversion charges for residential leasehold properties vary from 12% to 15% of the consideration amount, making them unviable for most owners.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON