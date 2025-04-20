Chandigarh: Implement rotatory headship before May 1, say PGIMER and AIIMS faculties, or will stage protest

Chandigarh : Faculty Association of Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (FA-PGIMER) and Faculty Association of AIIMS (FAIIMS),New Delhi will stage a protest from May 1, 2025, if the policy of rotatory headship is not implemented in their institutes within 14 days from April 17, 2025. At present, in PGIMER, the head of the department is appointed based on seniority and retains this position until retirement. (HT File)

As per the association, if the demands remain unmet a phased protest will begin from 1st May 2025 where the first month will consist of black badge protest, followed by a relay hunger protest in June.

A general body meeting of FAIIMS took place on April 16, followed by general body meeting of FA-PGIMER on April 17. The bodies, which have been demanding rotatory headship for more than a decade, have raised concerns over continuous delay in its implementation.

Association members say that the rotatory headship system, along with the collegium system, is essential for promoting a fair, transparent, and democratic governance structure within their institutions. A doctor wishing anonymity said there is an autocratic rule by head of the department--other faculty members aren’t involved in decision making process and distribution of resources.

At present, in PGIMER, the head of the department is appointed based on seniority and retains this position until retirement. Ministry of health and family welfare had constituted VK Paul committee to review the rotatory headship proposal in 2022. The committee recommended rotatory headship system in 2023. In the same year, the ministry formally communicated that the rotatory headship policy would be implemented in AIIMS, New Delhi and PGI Chandigarh from June 2024.

Despite this, policy of rotatory headship has not taken effect, drawing criticism from faculty.