Chandigarh: Industrial Area Phase 3 to be developed as tech hub

In a major economic boost for City Beautiful, the long-pending Industrial Area Phase 3 project has finally moved forward with the UT administration all set to auction 140 industrial plots beginning April next year. The plots in Phase 3 range from one to four kanals. Once developed, it is expected to unlock industrial growth and generate jobs in a city, which currently has limited employment opportunities despite being an education hub. The government is the major employer in the city as of now. (HT File)

Envisioned more than two decades ago, this Phase is being planned as hub for non-polluting, high-value industries such as Information & Technology (IT), electronics, biotechnology, nanotechnology, light engineering goods, automotive components, knowledge-based industries, hospitality, finance and banking, along with units related to furniture, sanitary fittings, and handloom/handicrafts.

Deputy commissioner-cum-UT estate officer Nishant Yadav said, “There are 140 plots up for grabs in Phase 3 and seven in Phase 2. In Phase 3, only non-polluting industries will be allowed. Layout zoning will be completed soon and we will start auctions in the first week of April.”

He added that 10 plots will be auctioned in each phase and the aim is to complete the auction of all plots within a year. Collector rates will be revised in the next financial year, the DC added.

Conceptualised over 2 decades ago

Chandigarh currently has three designated industrial areas. Phase 1 spans 776.14 acres, while Phase 2 covers 486 acres. The first two phases are fully developed and house more than 1,800 industrial plots.

Spread over 153 acres near Raipur Kalan, Phase 3 has remained largely undeveloped since its conceptualisation over two decades ago. So far, only three plots have been allotted – all on Supreme Court directions. No construction has taken place due to the absence of basic infrastructure such as roads, power supply, and water lines. The renewed push for development aligns with the administration’s efforts to operationalise components of the Chandigarh Master Plan- 2031.

Chamber of Chandigarh Industries (CCI) vice-president Naveen Manglani said, “The development of Phase 3 has been overdue for years. The administration’s decision to finally push the project forward will give a major thrust to manufacturing and high-value industries in the region. This will create new opportunities for MSMEs as well,” he said.

Industrialist Pankaj Khanna said, “If implemented smoothly, Phase 3 can transform Chandigarh’s industrial landscape. Faster zoning approvals and transparent auctions will strengthen ease of doing business in the city.”

In February 2022, then UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit approved the sale of unsold leasehold industrial, residential, commercial, and institutional properties on a freehold basis — a move aimed at generating significant revenue for the administration and boosting investor interest by improving the ease of doing business in the city.