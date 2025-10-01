Chandigarh is now slum-free

After the UT administration demolished Shahpur Colony in Sector 38 (West) on Tuesday, the city can now be called a slum-free city, as it was the last remaining slum in the region. After the UT administration demolished Shahpur Colony in Sector 38 (West) on Tuesday, the city can now be called a slum-free city, as it was the last remaining slum in the region. (HT Photo)

On Tuesday, the UT Estate Office reclaimed around 4.5 acres of government land worth ₹250 crore, after demolishing the slum. The settlement comprised around 300 huts and tenements, housing nearly 1,000 residents. Only three hutments were left as they got a stay from the Punjab and Haryana high court.

The reclaimed government land has been earmarked for an institutional site.

Prior to the demolition, all applicants were screened under the Chandigarh Small Flats Scheme, 2006. Eligible families were rehabilitated and allotted EWS flats at locations, including Industrial Area Phase I, Dhanas, Mauli Jagran, Ram Darbar, and Sector 49.

Eight teams equipped with bulldozers carried out the demolition, which began at around 6 am and continued till 12 noon. Nearly 500 police personnel were deployed at the site to ensure smooth operations.

Nishant Kumar Yadav, deputy commissioner, Chandigarh, said: “Through a combination of planned rehabilitation, strategic demolitions, and strict enforcement, Chandigarh has made a significant step forward in eliminating slums. This initiative not only ensures the recovery of valuable public land but also provides thousands of residents with dignified housing and improved living conditions. As far as three houses are concerned, we will demolish them in the next two weeks”.

Soon, after the demolition, officials fenced the acquired land to prevent any future encroachment.

UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria on Tuesday declared Chandigarh to be the first “slum-free city” in India. He clarified that eligible beneficiaries were allotted permanent housing and no one was displaced.

He was speaking at the valedictory function of passing out parade of Civil Defence Volunteers at Tagore Theatre in Chandigarh.

City’s slum-free mission started in early 2000s

The administration has been working to make Chandigarh a slum-free since the early 2000s. In 2006, it launched an ambitious rehabilitation initiative under the Chandigarh Small Flats Scheme, earmarking 356 acres — nearly 20% of the city’s 2,811 acres of net vacant land — for the construction of 25,728 flats intended to house 23,841 families from 18 unauthorised colonies. The identified families, comprising over one lakh residents, were required to pay a nominal monthly rent after relocation. However, delays and non-payment have resulted in significant outstanding dues.

Land worth over ₹21,000 cr recovered

The UT administration has demolished 18 of the 19 slum colonies in the city so far and reclaimed more than 520 acres of land worth over ₹21,000 crore. This year alone, it has recovered land worth ₹1,530 crore. This included the demolition of Adarsh Colony, an illegal settlement spread over 12 acres of government land in Sectors 53 and 54, on June 19. It was the second last remaining slum in the city. UT had reclaimed 28 acres as it razed Janta Colony in Sector 25 on May 6, reclaiming around 10 acres worth ₹350 crore. On April 24, over 1,000 makeshift structures were razed in Sanjay Colony, Industrial Area, Phase 1. The colony had been encroaching on nearly six acres of prime government land worth ₹300 crore.

In 2013, it razed Colony Number 5, followed by Colony Number 4 in 2022. Together, these two slums had occupied over 165 acres. Other demolished slums include Mazdoor Colony, Kuldeep Colony, Pandit Colony, Nehru Colony, Ambedkar Colony, Kajheri Colony and Madrasi Colony.

Besides the slums, the UT also demolished the three-decade old furniture market, which was illegally operating on government land in Sectors 53 and 54 since 1985.

On the redevelopment plans for the reclaimed land, officials said the UT engineering department would prepare plans for residential, commercial and institutional projects as per the Chandigarh Master Plan-2031.

As part of the comprehensive rehabilitation strategy, over 25,000 small flats have been constructed across multiple locations under the Chandigarh Small Flats Scheme, 2006, aimed at providing dignified housing to the economically weaker sections (EWS).

Evolution of slums in UT

A study by Manoj Teotia, assistant professor at the Centre for Research in Rural and Industrial Development (CRRID), Sector 19, titled “Planning for the Urban Poor in North-Western India: Emerging Policies, Practices and Issues”, traces the evolution of slums in the city from its very inception.

According to the study, the growth of slums in Chandigarh began in the early 1950s, when migrant construction workers settled here during the city’s development phase.

In 1950s, slums first came up in Sectors 7, 17, 19, 24, 35, and near the Capitol Complex.

In 1960s, labour colonies were reported in Sector 25, west of Sector 14, Sector 26, and Industrial Area Phase I.

In 1998, the city witnessed the spread of labour and informal colonies, including Labour Colony Nos. 4 and 5, Janta Colony, Kumhar Colony in Sector 25.

From 2006 to 2013, Chandigarh had 18 recognised slums, including Ambedkar Colony, Gurusagar Colony, Janta Colony, Kabari Colony, Kalyan Colony, Kuldeep Colony, Kumhar Colony, Colony Nos. 4 and 5, LBS Colony, and Madrasi Colony.