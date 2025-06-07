Chandigarh: June 9 last date to apply for Class 11 admissions

The UT education department has extended the last date to apply for admission in Class 11 at government schools to June 9. While the previous deadline was Friday, the move was made to provide one more chance to the candidates. Out of a total 13,875 seats, 85% will be reserved for students who have studied from Chandigarh government schools. (HT Photo)

Till Friday evening, 15,459 students had applied for the seats. Out of a total 13,875 seats, 85% will be reserved for students who have studied from government schools of the city. The provisional common list will be displayed on June 12, while the allotment list will be displayed on June 20. Classes will begin from July 1 onwards.