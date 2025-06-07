Search Search
Saturday, Jun 07, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Chandigarh: June 9 last date to apply for Class 11 admissions

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jun 07, 2025 10:00 AM IST

The provisional common list will be displayed on June 12, while the allotment list will be displayed on June 20; classes will begin from July 1 onwards

The UT education department has extended the last date to apply for admission in Class 11 at government schools to June 9. While the previous deadline was Friday, the move was made to provide one more chance to the candidates.

Out of a total 13,875 seats, 85% will be reserved for students who have studied from Chandigarh government schools. (HT Photo)
Out of a total 13,875 seats, 85% will be reserved for students who have studied from Chandigarh government schools. (HT Photo)

Till Friday evening, 15,459 students had applied for the seats. Out of a total 13,875 seats, 85% will be reserved for students who have studied from government schools of the city. The provisional common list will be displayed on June 12, while the allotment list will be displayed on June 20. Classes will begin from July 1 onwards.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: June 9 last date to apply for Class 11 admissions
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 07, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On