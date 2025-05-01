Chandigarh: Kataria to lead ‘Walk for Drug-Free Chandigarh’ on May 3

To tackle menace of drugs in Chandigarh, UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria will lead the ‘Walk for Drug-Free Chandigarh’ on May 3. Addressing media on Wednesday, Kataria said the primary aim of the event is to raise awareness among the youth about the dangers of drug addiction and work towards making Chandigarh the first drug-free city in India. Chandigarh administrator Gulab Chand Kataria (HT File)

The march will see participation from a wide spectrum of society. The dignitaries invited include the governors of Haryana and Punjab, the union minister for social justice and empowerment, chief ministers of Punjab and Haryana, members of Parliament, and senior officials from both states.

Eight separate marches will be held across the city, culminating at Tiranga Urban Park, Sector 17.

The education department has planned various awareness activities in schools ahead of the event.

Around 2,500 students from GMSSS schools in Sectors 16, 18, 22, and 23 will march to the central venue, along with 1,500 NSS and college students from different locations. Another 500 students will gather at Chandigarh secretariat, Sector 9, while 100–150 students from each educational institution will rally in their local areas with anti-drug placards.

In total, over 5,500 participants, including ex-servicemen, RWA members, volunteers and government employees will join the initiative.

A live webcast of the event at Tiranga Urban Park will be screened at schools, colleges, Sukhna Lake and Sector 17 plaza, reaching an estimated 1.5 lakh people virtually. A military band performance will be a highlight of the event.