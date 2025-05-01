Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 01, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Chandigarh: Kataria to lead ‘Walk for Drug-Free Chandigarh’ on May 3

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 01, 2025 08:56 AM IST

Chandigarh administrator Gulab Chand Kataria said the primary aim of the event is to raise awareness among the youth about the dangers of drug addiction and work towards making Chandigarh the first drug-free city in India

To tackle menace of drugs in Chandigarh, UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria will lead the ‘Walk for Drug-Free Chandigarh’ on May 3. Addressing media on Wednesday, Kataria said the primary aim of the event is to raise awareness among the youth about the dangers of drug addiction and work towards making Chandigarh the first drug-free city in India.

Chandigarh administrator Gulab Chand Kataria (HT File)
Chandigarh administrator Gulab Chand Kataria (HT File)

The march will see participation from a wide spectrum of society. The dignitaries invited include the governors of Haryana and Punjab, the union minister for social justice and empowerment, chief ministers of Punjab and Haryana, members of Parliament, and senior officials from both states.

Eight separate marches will be held across the city, culminating at Tiranga Urban Park, Sector 17.

The education department has planned various awareness activities in schools ahead of the event.

Around 2,500 students from GMSSS schools in Sectors 16, 18, 22, and 23 will march to the central venue, along with 1,500 NSS and college students from different locations. Another 500 students will gather at Chandigarh secretariat, Sector 9, while 100–150 students from each educational institution will rally in their local areas with anti-drug placards.

In total, over 5,500 participants, including ex-servicemen, RWA members, volunteers and government employees will join the initiative.

A live webcast of the event at Tiranga Urban Park will be screened at schools, colleges, Sukhna Lake and Sector 17 plaza, reaching an estimated 1.5 lakh people virtually. A military band performance will be a highlight of the event.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: Kataria to lead ‘Walk for Drug-Free Chandigarh’ on May 3
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 01, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On