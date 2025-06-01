Search Search
Sunday, Jun 01, 2025
Chandigarh lad Harjai shines at national golf tourney

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jun 01, 2025 08:02 AM IST

Harjai tied for first place with Siddhant Nathan of Maharashtra (79-73-69-76), whose third-round was tournament’s lowest; championship was ultimately decided in a sudden-death playoff, where Harjai clinched the title in combined A&B boys category

Harjai Milkha Singh, son of legendary professional golfer Jeev Milkha Singh and a student of Strawberry Fields High School, Chandigarh, claimed a memorable victory at the IGU Southern India Junior Boys Golf Championship 2025, held at the Coimbatore Golf Club from May 27 to May 30.

Harjai carded 75, 74, 76, and a final-round 72 (even-par) to finish with a total score of 297. (HT Photo)
Playing under challenging weather conditions—including heavy rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds up to 37 km/h— Harjai’s performance was a show of talent over four rounds, carding 75, 74, 76, and a final-round 72 (even-par) to finish with a total score of 297.

Harjai’s short game was instrumental in keeping his score steady under pressure and in harsh weather conditions.

Harjai tied for first place with Siddhant Nathan of Maharashtra (79-73-69-76), whose third-round was tournament’s lowest. The championship was ultimately decided in a sudden-death playoff, where Harjai clinched the title in combined A&B boys category. while Nathan finished as a deserving runner-up, also with an overall score of 297.

Other notable performances included West Bengal golfers Varish Mohta (74-74-76-74) and Anshul Mishra (74-75-74-75).

