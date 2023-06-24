Chandigarh: Laundry services at GMCH-32 suspended amid wage disputes

Authorities of Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH-32) have decided to terminate the contract with RK Launders following the temporary suspension of laundry services at the hospital stating their inability to deliver satisfactory services. A private launderer has been hired as a replacement to provide the laundry service for the upcoming months. The hospital management has locked the laundry facility and instructed them to vacate the premises, as they have recently contracted a private service provider. (HT Files)

The workers employed in the laundry service expressed their dissatisfaction with the payment they were receiving, which was below the standard DC rates and lower than what other workers were being paid. So, they declined to carry out their duties and the hospital encountered challenges in providing clean bed sheets to patients and in collecting linen from the wards and operation theatres.

Arjun Chauhan, a worker at the laundry service said “The submersible pump installed in the laundry facility malfunctioned, resulting in the accumulation of drain water inside the plant. Due to the potential risk of electric shock, the workers decided to halt their work.”

“In spite of multiple complaints, the pump remained unrepaired and the workers, in addition to reiterating their previous demands for low wages, refused to continue working. There are 15 workers including six female and nine male workers and many are working from six years at GMCH-32 under different contractors,” he added.

According to the workers, the hospital management has locked the laundry facility and instructed them to vacate the premises, as they have recently contracted a private service provider.

As per the orders by medical superintendent the hospital administration has hired Washtech Professional Laundry Services of Kharar to provide the service for three months with effect from June 23. Dirty linen will be deposited between 8 to 9 am and washed linen can be collected between 12 to 1 pm.

Sudhir Garg, the medical superintendent of GMCH-32, stated that they had recently outsourced their laundry services to a private contractor. However, there have been disruptions in the services over the past few days. The hospital had given the contract to ensure uninterrupted services, but unfortunately, the contractor failed to deliver on this commitment. This marks the third time that the services have been suspended. The issue has been reported to GeM (Government e-Marketplace), and appropriate action will be taken in accordance with the rules and regulations.

Rakesh Kumar, the proprietor of RK Launders in Sonipat, expressed that he has no information regarding the termination of his contract. He mentioned that the contract was based on minimum wages, making it challenging for him to offer DC rates. The contract was initiated in October 2022 and was set to span two years. The hospital had already assigned workers who had been employed there for several years. Rakesh Kumar stated that he pays these workers a monthly salary of ₹12,623, while senior workers receive ₹12,800.

The workers are requesting the contractor to comply with the DC rates, which amounts to ₹20,000, along with additional benefits such as Employee Provident Fund and Employee State Insurance.

Rakesh Kumar made an accusation that a laundry supervisor from the hospital is attempting to establish their own contractor, resulting in the suspension of the laundry services.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Robert Abraham Robert Abraham is a staff correspondent with the Hindustan Times in Chandigarh. He keeps readers updated on the latest developments in the world of health. ...view detail