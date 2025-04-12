Chandigarh left parched as water pipeline repair runs into third day

Even though the Chandigarh municipal corporation had announced a planned shutdown of water supply on Wednesday and Thursday due to repair work, residents across the city continued to reel under water woes for the third consecutive day on Friday. Complaints of irregular or no supply came in from multiple sectors in Chandigarh, with residents forced to arrange private water tankers. (HT File Photo)

Despite being informed in advance about low water pressure due to maintenance work on the Kajauli waterworks pipeline and the 220 KV sub-station in Kharar, residents said the situation remained much worse than anticipated.

Complaints of irregular or no supply came in from multiple sectors, with residents forced to arrange private water tankers. The impact was especially severe on those living on third floors, where low pressure made it impossible to refill overhead tanks.

“After two days, supply resumed but pressure is too low to fill tanks,” said AK Sharma from Sector 19-A. In Sector 48, a resident Shivani Sharma said, “No supply was given for two days, and even on Friday, the situation was the same. We had to spend on expensive private tankers.”

President of the Sector 38-A RWA, Joginder Singh, added, “In this scorching summer heat, it is extremely difficult to manage amid low water pressure.”

When contacted, municipal officials maintained that repair work had been completed and normal supply will resume from April 12.

Baljinder Singh Bittu, president of FOSWAC, said, “Access to water is a basic right. Short-notice shutdowns, lack of alternative arrangements like water tankers and extreme weather have only added to the distress. Authorities need to plan better.”