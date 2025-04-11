Menu Explore
Chandigarh admn scraps one more liquor vend allotment , fresh auction starts today

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Apr 11, 2025 09:28 AM IST

The decision to cancel the allotments was taken after alerting higher authorities in the department; as per Clause 21 of the Chandigarh Excise Policy, successful bidders must submit bank guarantees—15% of the licence fee—within seven working days of the allotment notification

A day after the UT excise and taxation department cancelled the allotment of 47 of the 96 liquor vends allotted for fiscal 2025-26, it scrapped the permit of another vend, leaving half the outlets abandoned.

The vends were cancelled over non-submission of bank guarantees worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>40 crore. (HT Photo)
The vends were cancelled over non-submission of bank guarantees worth 40 crore. (HT Photo)

To allot these 48 vends afresh, the department will be holding another round of auction from April 11, with bids scheduled to be opened on April 19.

The vends were cancelled over non-submission of bank guarantees worth 40 crore.

A senior officer of the excise department said, “Now, out of 96, 48 vends are lying vacant. We will begin the fresh auction process from Friday and bids will be opened on April 19.”

The decision to cancel the allotments was taken after alerting higher authorities in the department. As per Clause 21 of the UT Excise Policy, successful bidders must submit bank guarantees—15% of the licence fee—within seven working days of the allotment notification. Failure to do so leads to automatic cancellation, and forfeiture of earnest money and security deposit.

The vends had been allotted on March 21 and operations had begun from April 3.

In the auction held on March 21, the UT was able to auction 96 out of 97 liquor vends for the year 2025-26, generating in 606 crore in revenue—36% above the 439 crore reserve price.

This was in sharp contrast to its struggles in the previous two years. In 2024–25, 12 vends went unsold, bringing in only 800 crore against a 1,000-crore target. The year before, the department had failed to allot 18 vends, raising just 600 crore against a target of 830 crore.

However, following the cancellation of nearly half the allotments this year, the department may once again fall short of its 800-crore target for 2025-26, given the uncertain fate of the 48 vends.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh admn scraps one more liquor vend allotment , fresh auction starts today
