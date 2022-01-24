Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandigarh man booked for concealing criminal record in passport application

A resident of Sector 8, Himansh Verma, is on the run in an immigration fraud and human trafficking case being probed by Jalandhar police; carrying a ₹1 lakh reward on his head
According to Jalandhar police, Himansh Verma set up Navrattan Group of Companies as a front for his illegal business of sending people abroad. He would lure people by telling them they could reach USA through Mexico. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Jan 24, 2022 03:25 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

An immigration fraud and human trafficking accused, who is carrying a cash reward of 1 lakh on his head, has been booked by the Chandigarh Police for concealing his criminal record in his passport application.

According to a complaint by the regional passport officer, Chandigarh, Himansh Verma, a resident of Sector 8, was booked for an immigration and human trafficking racket in Jalandhar in November 2021.

He was also an accused in a multi-crore bank scam and his house in Sector 8 had been attached by the Enforcement Directorate. His involvement in other frauds is also being investigated.

However, while applying for his passport, he did not disclose the details of the police cases against him. A case under Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and Passport Act has been registered against him at the Sector 3 police station.

In the immigration fraud being probed by the Jalandhar police commissionerate, Verma, the managing director of Navrattan Group of Companies, with offices in Mumbai, Chandigarh and other cities, is facing charges of cheating and criminal conspiracy, along with his accomplices, suspected to be high-profile singers and embassy officials of many countries.

According to Jalandhar police, Verma set up the Navrattan Group of Companies as a front for his illegal business of sending people abroad. He would lure people by telling them they could reach USA through Mexico. He also sent hundreds of people to Hungary with a promise to send them to USA through Mexico. Many of these people have reportedly been missing and are suspected to have been victims of human trafficking.

When Jalandhar police had brought Verma to his house in Sector 8 on October 15, 2021, he had escaped from custody after pushing a constable.

