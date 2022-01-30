Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh man cheated of 65 lakh on lure of high return on investment
Chandigarh man cheated of 65 lakh on lure of high return on investment

A resident of Small Flats, Dhanas, Chandigarh, has been booked for cheating a man of 65 lakh on the pretext of high return on investment in a kitty committee scheme
Chandigarh Police have registered a cheating case. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Jan 30, 2022 01:15 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

A resident of Small Flats, Dhanas, has been booked for duping a man of 65 lakh on the pretext of high return on investment in a kitty committee scheme.

The accused has been identified as Manjeet Singh.

He has been booked based on the complaint of Ramji Verma, a resident of the same locality. He said that between 2012 and 2018, he had invested in 49 schemes which were being run by Manjeet on the promise of high returns. But, the accused failed to pay back the maturity amount of around 65 lakh to Verma and kept delaying payment. Later, the accused even stopped taking his calls. Verma later found out that Manjeet had also cheated others in a similar manner. A case under Prize Chits and Money Circulation Scheme (Banning) Act 1978 as well as Sections 406 and 420 of Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sarangpur police station.

KYC update fraud: Elderly woman duped of 10 lakh

A 60-year-old resident of Sector 18 was duped of 10 lakh on the pretext of updating the KYC for her sim card. In her complaint, Kiranjit Dhillon said that she had received a call from a person identifying himself as an employee of her mobile service provider.

The caller told her that she had not updated her KYC and asked her to install a remote access app and one more app on her phone so that he can do it. The accused later asked her to make a payment of 10 two times. Later, Dhillon got a message from the bank that 10 lakh had been withdrawn from her account.

A cheating case has been registered at the Sector 19 police station.

Sign out