Chandigarh man duped of ₹3.8L in online investment scam

A Chandigarh resident was allegedly duped of ₹3.82 lakh after being lured into a fake online investment scheme operated through WhatsApp and Telegram groups. Police said a case has been registered on the basis of the complaint, and efforts are underway to trace the accused, their mobile numbers, Telegram accounts, and UPI details involved in the transactions. (HT Photo for representation)

According to a complaint filed at the cyber crime police station, Sector 17, the complainant stated that he was added to a WhatsApp group named “DH197” in September. The group was administered by a person identifying herself as HR Sreedevi Dasari, using a mobile number beginning with 86962. Members of the group were encouraged to invest money with promises of “high returns” and were assured that the group was genuine.

Soon after, the complainant was contacted by another individual identifying herself as Saanvi Raina, who shared a Telegram link. Upon joining the Telegram group, a woman using the name Taniya Dutta (Telegram ID: @Taniya_dutta_STM) allegedly began directing him to invest money through multiple UPI transactions.

Following her instructions, the complainant transferred money in several installments — ranging from ₹1,000 to ₹85,500 — from his HDFC Bank account over two days. The total amount transferred was ₹3,82,000, police said.

When the complainant later asked for the promised returns and withdrawal of his money, the accused allegedly demanded additional payments, stating that the amount would not be released unless more funds were deposited. Suspecting fraud, the complainant refused further payment and approached the police.

Police said a case has been registered on the basis of the complaint, and efforts are underway to trace the accused, their mobile numbers, Telegram accounts, and UPI details involved in the transactions. Further investigation is in progress.