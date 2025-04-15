Chandigarh: Man found bludgeoned to death in Sector 54 jungle area

A 30-year-old man was found bludgeoned to death with a stone in the jungle area of Sector 54 on Monday morning. The victim’s identity has not been established but police found a tattoo bearing the names “Sandeep and Sanju” on his body. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

As his clothes had been removed, police are looking at a sexual assault angle. Cops have ruled out the possibility of robbery as the man’s kara (steel bracelet) and a ring were found on his person.

The victim’s identity has not been established but police found a tattoo bearing the names “Sandeep and Sanju” on his body.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and police are scanning closed-circuit television camera (CCTV) footage from nearby areas for clues. They are also going through missing persons’ reports to identify the victim.

A case under Section 101 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered.