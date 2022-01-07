Chandigarh mayoral elections: AAP believes in positive politics, not horse-trading, says Chhabra

Lashing out at the BJP, Chandigarh AAP co-in-charge Pradeep Chhabra on Thursday said they did not believe in horse-trading politics, but development and positive politics.

In a statement issued from the party headquarters on Wednesday, Chhabra said it was not hidden from anyone who was indulging in horse-trading.

“After registering a massive victory with 14 seats in the MC polls, AAP turned out to be the largest party in the city, which the BJP leaders are not embracing. Therefore, they are making rhetoric statements. If all BJP councilors are together, why were they sent to Shimla overnight?” Chhabra questioned.

He also termed the decision of Congress councillors to not file nominations in the mayoral election a betrayal of the public: “All councillors, irrespective of the party, were elected with public support.”

SAD yet to decide on strategy

With just one day to go for the Chandigarh mayoral elections, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) is yet to take a final call on its stand.

The lone councillor from the party, Hardeep Singh, met party chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday, but a decision on the party’s strategy was not finalised. It is still not clear whether the party will vote or not, though there is a strong buzz that it might abstain from it.

With the Congress declaring that it will not participate in the voting, the one SAD vote might decide the fate of the election. Both Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have 14 votes each. Congress has seven, after its councillor Harpreet Kaur switched sides to BJP.

The full strength of the house is 36, which includes 35 councillors and the Chandigarh member of Parliament (currently from BJP).

On Tuesday, both BJP and AAP had filed nominations for mayoral polls, while the Congress abstained. Anju Katyal is in the fray from the AAP, and the BJP has fielded Sarabjit Kaur Dhillon. To get elected, they will need 19 votes of the total 36.

Allegations of horse-trading have been flying high since the declaration of MC election results on December 27. Fearing poaching, first AAP took its councillors to Delhi and Congress to Jaipur, Rajasthan, and then on Wednesday, BJP shifted all its elected councillors to Shimla.

Though AAP councillors have now returned to Chandigarh, Congress ones are still in Jaipur. Congress councillors are expected to return on January 8, while most of the BJP councillors are scheduled to return on Friday.