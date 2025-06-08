Chandigarh MC brings in advanced technology to keep illegal vendors off streets

City residents can finally expect respite from illegal street vendors as the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation is deploying advanced technology to keep them off the streets. This new initiative, designed to restore order to the city’s vending system, brings together several cutting-edge technologies to ensure transparency and efficient enforcement. (HT)

In a major push to regulate street vending and curb the growing menace of illegal vendors, the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation (MC) is introducing a comprehensive monitoring system, starting with the issuance of smart identification cards to all registered vendors.

This new initiative, designed to restore order to the city’s vending system, brings together several cutting-edge technologies to ensure transparency and efficient enforcement, including hologram-embedded certificates, chip-based ID cards, geofencing of vending zones, a mobile tracking app and real-time CCTV surveillance.

In a survey conducted in 2016, the city had 10,903 registered street vendors in all, divided in three categories — street, essential and non-essential.

But nine years later, their number has dwindled to just 4,032 after the civic body, from January this year, cancelled the licences of as many as 6,871 vendors for failing to clear their licensing fee dues.

The defaulters owe MC a massive ₹75 crore in unpaid dues, with 2,352 vendors having not paid their fees even once.

City councillors have repeatedly flagged concerns over the mushrooming of illegal vendors in various parts of Chandigarh.

Despite repeated enforcement drives by MC, unregistered vendors continue to occupy footpaths, road berms, corridors and even parking spaces, obstructing pedestrian movement and posing inconvenience to both shoppers and shopkeepers.

Sector 17, which has been declared a no-vending zone, along with Sectors 1 to 6, since 2019, continues to witness unlicensed vendors operating with impunity.

“To curb the illegal vending in the city, MC, on the directions of municipal commissioner Amit Kumar, is issuing special certificates embedded with holograms to all registered street vendors. The hologram will serve as an authenticity check. If someone else is occupying a stall or vending illegally, it can be identified immediately and addressed,” said joint commissioner Sumit Sihag.

The municipal commissioner has also directed the joint commissioner to personally conduct surprise inspections to check unauthorised activities and restore public order.

On Saturday itself, the joint commissioner conducted a surprise inspection at the Sector 15 Patel Market and the nearby vending zone, and a total of 52 challans were issued on the spot to encroachers.

Smart solutions to outsmart squatters

Hologram-embedded certificates:Each registered vendor will be issued a tamper-proof certificate embedded with a hologram, ensuring authenticity. These certificates are resistant to tearing, duplication or alteration, and serve as an immediate identification tool to prevent illegal vending.

Chip-based Smart ID cards:

These smart cards will contain vital information about the vendor, such as their designated vending site, category of licence, and the type of products they are authorised to sell. Scanning these cards will enable quick verification by enforcement teams.

Geofencing technology: Each registered vendor will be tagged to a specific geographical zone in the authorised vending zones. Any attempt to move outside their designated area will trigger an alert, allowing enforcement teams to act immediately.

Mobile tracking app: The app, developed by the Society for Promotion of IT in Chandigarh (SPIC), will help enforcement officials track vendor locations in real time, ensuring that they remain within authorised zones.

Real-time CCTV surveillance: Cameras will be installed at key vending zones to monitor activities in real time. A central control room will oversee the surveillance, where officers will direct ground-level enforcement in case of any irregularity. The pilot phase will cover vending zones in three of the city’s busiest markets — Sector 15, Sector 19 and Sector 22.